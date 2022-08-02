Thank you to everyone who attended this year’s Night to Unite. It was the eighth year the organizations in the Buckham Center united to offer this community- wide event.
Throughout the complex we saw our neighbors, young and old, take part in the night’s activities. We had music, food, children’s activities and visits from the public officials and public safety staff of our state, city and county. We appreciate everyone who participated in this community activity.
Free exercise
Do you wish you could improve your strength, balance and flexibility? Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program proven to prevent falls through exercise classes, educational information and wellness self-assessments.
Designed for older adults, SAIL classes include strength, balance, flexibility and aerobic training. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness are the most important activity that adults can do to stay active independent.
Buckham West offers SAIL exercise classes in its fitness studio several times each week. The morning session is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:15-11:15 a.m. The afternoon session is held every Monday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m.
If you are interested in joining, please contact the program administrator, Marlene Levine at 507-450-1518. This is a free class and no Buckham West membership is required.
Coping with vision loss
Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging. The good news is that while it may require learning some new skills and making some adaptations, vision loss need not destroy quality of life, ability to live independently, or ability to be involved in the community.
The Aging Eyes Initiative is an award-winning program of Minnesota State Services for the Blind. The program partners with individuals and organizations throughout Minnesota to help seniors adjust to vision loss by providing:
• Information about eye conditions common to seniors,
• low-vision aids and devices at no charge, and
• referrals for more extensive assistance at State Services for the Blind.
Betsy Shallbetter, Aging Eyes Initiative community partner, will join us at Buckham West on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the resources available in our community through the Aging Eyes Initiative. This free program is open to the public. Please register by calling 507-332-7357. Drop-ins are welcome
WWII drawing
Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring an extraordinary collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and also the women who have served in the armed forces.
The program is open to the public. Registration required by calling 507-332-7357. There is no cost for Buckham West members. Cost for non-members is $3, payable at the door.
Driving classes
AARP driving classes are open to the public and there is a fee that is payable when you sign up. Four-hour classes will be offered 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 17 and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday Aug 30. Call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to register.
Medicare 101
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare 101” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
The class instructor will be a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 507-332-7357
Tools for caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away, are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for Powerful Tools for Caregivers.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free wellness program designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited. Call 507-332-7357.
Chore help
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a new Rice County resource, provides services to seniors or those with disabilities in Rice County by helping them to continue to live independently in their home. Services include yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal, housekeeping, handy worker projects, grocery shopping, friendly visit calls, and transportation. There is a cost for the service which is based on your ability to pay.
If you are interested in more information contact Anne Pleskonko at 507-339-1094.