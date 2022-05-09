Summer is almost here and soon there will be flower baskets beautifying the streets of downtown Faribault. Once again it will be the responsibility of Buckham West to handle the watering of the baskets. Using a specially outfitted golf cart, volunteers hit the streets early in the morning for an hour or two of work each day watering the baskets.
If you are a morning person who wants to help out with this project we could use your help this summer. In order to get a list of volunteers and work out the summer schedule, there will be an organizational meeting for former and new volunteers tomorrow, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. Men and women are invited to attend this informational session. If you have a conflict with this date and still would like to volunteer, please call me at 332-7357.
Coffee and Music
Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 19 for a rare and special opportunity at Buckham West. Thanks to support from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Minneapolis based band, Her Crooked Heart, will be providing "Artists in Residence" opportunities throughout the Faribault area. Buckham West will be hosting them for a relaxed, coffee house style performance on May 19 from 9:30-11:00am.
Her Crooked Heart, is led by a charismatic personality, Rachel Ries, along with a powerful group of women who take on the feminine, humanist role of Her Crooked Heart and make it their own. The quartet blends classical and electric guitar; piano, cello, woodwinds and drums.
No reservations or membership are required for this free event. We invite the community to join us- the coffee is on us!
Volunteer Recognition
Buckham West volunteers may I have your attention please! Although April is traditionally Volunteer Recognition Month, we hope you won’t mind if we push it back to May.
On Monday, May 23 from 9:00-11:30 we invite those individuals who have volunteered for us in the past year to join us at Buckham West for some coffee and a treat. We depend on volunteers as a way to operate successfully and would like to take time to tell you that!
Here is a list of those areas in which you helped in the past year.
• Board of Directors
• Group Leaders
• Fashions on Central
• Flower Basket Watering
• Fundraisers: Bake Sale and Pop-Up Shoppe
• Funeral Escort
• Handyman Help
• Mahjongg Instructors
• Musicians
• Out to Lunch Planner
• Program Presenters
Receptionist Desk
• Senior Dining Program
Please note that all Fashions on Central volunteers will be participating in a brief meeting that morning as well, starting at 9:30am.
Not a Buckham West volunteer? Please join us anyway and help us celebrate. Mark your calendar and plan to come to Buckham West on May 23!
Polar Explorations
Continuing tomorrow, May 12th at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will be hosting another Great Courses presentation on “Polar Explorations: Science and Discovery at the Ends of the Earth”. Great Courses is a series of college-level audio and video courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by five experts in the field of the polar regions and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby.
The “Polar Explorations” series delves into the fascinating history, science, culture, and wildlife of Antarctica and the Arctic. During the six weeks of lectures, experts will offer a look at how the polar regions were formed, what unique forms of life inhabit them, and how humankind has lived in and explored these regions.
This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held in 6 weekly sessions. Pre-register by calling 332-7357; free for Buckham West members, $3.00 for non-members.
Openings remain and you may still join the group for the final 5 classes.
Aging Eyes Initiative
Are you someone who is coping with vision loss? The “Aging Eyes Initiative” can help! Join us at Buckham West on Tuesday, May 24th at 1:30 p.m. for an informational session about the resources available in our community through the Aging Eyes Initiative.
Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging. The good news is that while it may require learning some new skills and making some adaptations, vision loss need not destroy quality of life, ability to live independently, or ability to be involved in the community.
Betsy Shallbetter, program presenter, will give us information on the Aging Eyes Initiative, which is an award-winning program of Minnesota State Services for the Blind. The program partners with individuals and organizations throughout Minnesota to help seniors adjust to vision loss by providing:
• information about eye conditions common to seniors
• low-vision aids and devices at no charge
• referrals for more extensive assistance at State Services for the Blind
More about the presenter: Betsy Shallbetter is retired from teaching at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault. Vision-impaired herself, she hopes to provide reassurance to those who live with vision loss and to help them simplify and improve their quality of life.
This free program is open to the public. Please pre-register by calling Buckham West, 332-7357. Drop-ins are welcome.
Trips
Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all day trips, you may sign up by calling 507-444-4321.
• MN Twins Baseball game on Wednesday, August 3; Register by July 8th.
• Aging Eyes Initiative Training: July 13th 1:30-4:30 p.m. Faribault Senior Center. The Aging Eyes Initiative of State Services for the Blind equips Minnesotans serving seniors with tools and training to address the needs of consumers in the early stages of vision loss. Learn how you can join the growing network of community partners triaging vision loss. A 3 hour training session provides information about common eye conditions, how to evaluate functional vision loss, and a free kit of low vision aids and devices that you can dispense. To register for this training: contact Lisa Larges at Lisa.larges@state.mn.us or 651-539-2278.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11; Register by Aug. 24.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28; Register by Sept. 6.