It’s time again to celebrate Night to Unite. Come downtown to Buckham Center’s annual party from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Hosted by the Buckham West, the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, Buckham Memorial Library and Faribault Park and Recreation, the evening promises to be a fun night to get out of the house, to strengthen neighborly bonds, and make a new friend or two.
It will be a night complete with free food, live music and activities for kids and adults. Crime prevention mascots, the K-9 unit from the Faribault prison, emergency personnel and their vehicles will also be present. New this year will be the RAD Zoo and a few of its reptiles and amphibians from around the world.
Plastic recycling
Today, July 27, from 9:30-11 a.m., Faribault Lions Club members will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics. Once they have collected enough materials, they will be made into a bench made from composite materials. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue.
The Lions Club will be in our building twice a month and members will be bringing a donation bin with them each time. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Retired CIA officer
David Sauer, of Faribault, is a retired senior Central Intelligence Agency officer who served as chief of station and deputy chief of station in multiple overseas command positions in East Asia and South Asia.
Because of his role in that area of the world, he is particularly well-versed in issues that are currently happening with China and Taiwan. Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Buckham West when we will hear his insights about this situation and we’ll also hear how a local youth came to work for the CIA, what that career looked like, and what has brought him back to Faribault.
The presentation is open to the public. Registration is requested to 507-332-7357. It’s free for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Health care directives
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend a free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. The two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions. You will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1 from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 will address the who, what, where, when, why and how of advance care planning.
• Session 2 from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 will answer questions and provide guidance on completing a directive.
Registration is required for these free classes. Class size is limited. Call 507-332-7357 to sign up.
Coping with vision loss
Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging. The good news is that while it may require learning some new skills and making some adaptations, vision loss need not destroy quality of life, ability to live independently, or ability to be involved in the community.
The Aging Eyes Initiative is an award-winning program of Minnesota State Services for the Blind. The program partners with individuals and organizations throughout Minnesota to help seniors adjust to vision loss by providing: information about eye conditions common to seniors, low-vision aids and devices at no charge, and referrals for more extensive assistance at State Services for the Blind.
Betsy Shallbetter, Aging Eyes Initiative community partner, will join us at Buckham West at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 to discuss the resources available. This free program is open to the public. Register by calling 507-332-7357. Drop-ins are welcome.
Artist presents WWII drawings
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring an extraordinary collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and the women who have served in the armed forces.
Artist Al Smith will present a program based on his drawings of those who served during time of war. He found that by drawing their pictures and telling their stories, he could express his respect and appreciation for them. This is one way he honors all veterans.
The program is open to the public. Registration required by calling 507-332-7357. There is no cost for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members which is payable at the door.
Defensive driving
AARP has once again opened up its defensive driving classes to the community. Call 507-332-7357 to register. There is a fee that is payable when you sign up.
Upcoming four-hour classes are Wednesday, Aug. 17, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Trips
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. Sign up by calling 507-444-4321. Upcoming trips:
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11; Register by Aug. 24.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28; Register by Sept. 6.