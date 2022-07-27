Mona Kaiser Mug

It’s time again to celebrate Night to Unite. Come downtown to Buckham Center’s annual party from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Hosted by the Buckham West, the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, Buckham Memorial Library and Faribault Park and Recreation, the evening promises to be a fun night to get out of the house, to strengthen neighborly bonds, and make a new friend or two.


Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments