More than 20 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis of the knee. This number is expected to double over the next two decades.
If you are among those afflicted with this disease, you know how painful the everyday can be. For most people with osteoarthritis of the knee, the pain worsens with activity and gets better with rest. You may feel like you are on a roller coaster with bad spells followed by periods of relative relief, and as the disease advances the pain may become constant.
Osteoarthritis of the knee is a major cause of disability in the U.S., and treatment costs billions of dollars each year.
Osteoarthritis is also called degenerative arthritis or wear-and-tear arthritis. Arthritis is what happens when the cartilage tissue that protects the bones wears away. Over a period of years, the joint slowly changes. In severe cases, when the cartilage is gone, the thickened bone ends rub against each other and wear away.
Currently, numerous therapies are used to treat osteoarthritis knee pain. The foundations of these treatments are weight loss and strengthening of the knee muscles.
Evidence confirms that exercise and weight loss reduce pain and improve physical function in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. Being overweight can contribute to the symptoms and to the degeneration of the knee. Therefore, low-impact aerobic exercise and weight loss are highly recommended.
Also, exercises to strengthen the quadriceps (e.g., strengthening by flexing or extending the knee against resistance) are important for long-term improvement. Enhanced knee stability results in better functional performance of the lower extremity. Therefore, increasing both extensor and flexor muscle strength should be an essential aim of exercise therapy in patients with knee osteoarthritis.
Researchers have found that topical non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) reduce pain. These analgesics provide considerable pain relief for those with osteoarthritis of the knee, and there is strong evidence to suggest that topical NSAIDs not only provide relief from pain and joint stiffness, but also improve levels of functional disability in patients with primary knee osteoarthritis.
Evidence also shows that acupuncture and low-level laser therapy reduce pain when administered with optimal doses in a 2-4 week treatment regimen.
However, magnets, diathermy, foot orthotics, kinesio tapping, and pulsed electromagnetic fields therapies do not offer pain relief compared to placebo. Additionally, the following injections have not established any long-term benefit: viscosupplementation/hyaluronic acid, Botox, steroids and platelet-rich plasma.
For those who are considering surgery for an osteoarthritic knee, the news is not good. Five high-quality randomized clinical trials published by medical research teams have found no benefit from arthroscopic surgery compared with placebo/fake surgery.
As always, ask your doctor for advice regarding your specific diagnosis and treatment.