There is much discussion on social media regarding the Blue Collar Festival. I would like to attempt to give some perspective.
A couple of weeks before the very first Blue Collar Festival I was contacted by a group of volunteers at the Paradise Center for the Arts to see if I could help.
They provided me a grainy picture of someone they had contacted for help with bands but they had forgotten his name. Fortunately I was able to recognize Leonard Shapiro (Moses Oakland Band). I gave him a call and with his help put together a list of bands to play on short notice.
With the help of Chuck of Faribault Rental we designed a stage that would work on the street in front of the Paradise Theater. A sound system was provided by the River Church of Faribault.
The Paradise Theater networked the many volunteers to work all the positions necessary to accomplish the task. Cedar Lake Electric provided the connectivity to the generator provided by Metcon. The city provided the permits for road closures and other needed assistance. All of this came together in a two-week period and all with volunteers.
The philosophy of the first Blue Collar Festival was to promote the Paradise Center for the Arts and all of downtown Faribault while providing an end of summer party for all. Cost recovery was the goal with many participating business donations.
Over the subsequent years the Blue Collar Festival evolved. I like to compare the experience to the movie "Fifty First Dates."
As management of the Paradise changed so did the business aspects of the festival. By my last count prior to the pandemic, at least 85 municipal festivals began in communities throughout southern Minnesota and northern Iowa patterned after the Blue Collar Festival.
The discussion on the table is about moving the festival to Teepeetonka park. In my humble opinion we should table the Faribault Blue Collar Festival until such time as it can return to the downtown.
In the meantime the return of the Tree Frog Music Festival would be an opportunity to provide more options in our growing community. And all of you could take the opportunity to get involved by volunteering to help with promotion and participation.
If you ask anyone involved with the Blue Collar Festival I am confident they will tell you its the most work for the least amount of money and the best time you will ever have.