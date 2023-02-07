On Feb. 2 Democrats passed a dangerous and expensive energy bill through the Senate. It is called the “Blackout Bill,” and it mandates all electric companies to get their energy from “carbon-free” sources by 2040.
This may sound good, but experts are telling us it will cause serious power problems during bad weather and make family energy bills go up by $4,000 a year.
One of the biggest flaws of the bill is that it excludes the best source of carbon-free energy available to us: nuclear power. Nuclear is the future, and any attempt to go carbon-free that does not embrace it simply cannot be taken seriously.
But I do believe that we should make an effort to move toward cleaner energy. That is why, before the Democrats passed their extreme energy bill, Senate Republicans introduced a reasonable alternative.
Our plan is called the A+ Energy Plan. It will provide Minnesotans with reliable, affordable energy using different clean energy sources like nuclear, renewable gas and hydroelectric power. It will work because it takes an “all of the above” approach, which guarantees there is always enough energy, especially in the harshest Minnesota weather.
It is a much better option.
On Jan. 30, Senate Republicans tried to eliminate the double tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota has a lot of money in the bank ($17 billion) but people, especially senior citizens who live on a set income, are struggling with rising prices.
Minnesota is one of only 11 states that still tax Social Security benefits. With so much money available, we have a duty to give some relief to Minnesotans. Dumping the Social Security benefits tax is an easy, bipartisan way to begin giving back the surplus.
Unfortunately, Democrats did not keep their campaign promise to help senior citizens and stopped the plan.
In his budget proposal, Gov. Tim Walz suggested raising fees for outdoor activities like fishing, boat and paddleboard registration, and visiting state parks like Nerstrand Big Woods. If you enjoy any of those things, you will have to pay more.
Why? We have a $17 billion surplus. There is no need to ask people to pay more to enjoy our natural resources.