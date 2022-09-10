Bethlehem Academy began its long tradition of excellence in Catholic education in 1865. This fall’s seniors will be the 158th graduating class from Bethlehem Academy.
As I reflect upon this rich history of Catholic education in the Faribault area, both at Divine Mercy Catholic School and Bethlehem Academy, I am reminded of the dedication of our founders, the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters.
Today, our school continues to be guided by Sinsinawa Dominicans now celebrating 175 years. This guidance has benefited the Faribault community for generations and we at BA are again proud to be connected to the rich educational history of our community as we begin the new school year.
Providing excellence to our scholars each year is essential to the mission at Bethlehem Academy (BA). To ensure these continued high standards, we’ve added a second counselor and high school support staff. In addition, we’ve welcomed new teachers and staff to the BA family.
Outside of staffing, BA now offers more opportunities for college-level courses not only through the University of Minnesota, but also through Marquette University. Mass continues to be offered weekly along with Adoration, and our Campus Ministry team adopted the bible verse: “Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:7 for the school year.
Bethlehem Academy is also rolling out our second year using the House System. The House System builds relationships across all grades, 6-12. Scholars gather in their House System for social events, team building and fun competitions.
Older scholars develop leadership skills in mentoring the younger scholars during small group time, supporting each scholar as an important part of the BA School Family. The House System is partnered with the Positivity Project where we focus on a key characteristic each week and discuss personal traits and strengths within our theology classes.
This year our entire school staff began the year with a skit defining CARDS — Character, Accountability, Respect, Decision-Making and Service. All BA scholars and staff are encouraged to live out CARDS by being a role model to others, being accountable for their actions, showing respect to others, making good decisions and serving our greater community.
To culminate this focus in the first month, the entire school volunteered throughout the Faribault community to provide a school-wide day of service on Friday.
The 2022-23 school year is a great year to be a Cardinal at Bethlehem Academy where we continue to focus on our mission, “to achieve personal, spiritual and academic excellence.”
The last three years have been tough. With new programs and staff now in place, BA is set for continued success.