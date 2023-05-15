...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days,
with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A
few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to
cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days,
with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry
conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a
small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once
the crests occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 898.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 894.0 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
Workforce Development, Inc recently completed our Best Places to Work in 2023 program and dozens of businesses applied. I gleaned many best practices from the applicants and I thought this column with be a perfect place to share just a few of the pearls of wisdom they gave us.
What are some of your most innovative recruitment strategies? One organization noted that they created short video testimonials of current employees about why they love working there. They posted them on their social media channels but then took it a step further by running these videos as short ads on streaming tv and radio.
Another organization shared about how they looked inward to remove as many barriers to applicants as possible. Some of these changes included “simplifying and adding more inclusive language to their job descriptions, shortening and digitizing the application process, shortening the interview process, reducing our education requirements, and eliminating required drug testing.” This self reflection on what might be holding job seekers back from applying is a remarkable strategy.
What are some strategies you have implemented for increasing retention, diversity and quality of life in your organization? An application shared that they focused on providing employees with an upward career path through their Natural Career Progression program which moves members incrementally upward in both in skill level, as well as compensation, in their current position. Giving current employees the ability to expand their skillsets and receive compensation for it is a win for both the employee and the organization.
Anther organization noted that they are focusing heavily on mental health. “The rate of suicide in our industry is four times higher than the general population and has the highest rate of suicide compared to any other occupational group, even higher than first responders and veterans. We helped facilitate mental health awareness training for our team members.” A lot of business talk about the need to focus on employee wellbeing, this team is actively doing the work.
Ww asked: "What programs of you especially proud of offering? I love the creativity in these responses, there are so many unique ways to engage employees.
One that stood out: “Our leave of absence policy allows staff to return to their homeland for a few months to participate in festivals and visit with family/friends. This also allows employees to say yes to once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which would take them away from work for an extended period.”
Another fun idea: “This year we started an employee-taken photo gallery. The photos are printed onto a canvas and displayed in the office. After a period of time (roughly six months), the photos are given to the team member who took the photo as a memento, and the cycle repeats.”
This one blew me away: “Launched a new award for the people who best live the core value of stewardship. The top winner won $25,000 for the nonprofit organization of their choice.”
These are just a few of the creative and impactful ideas that local businesses are implementing to fully engage their workforce, both present day and future. What great idea will your company create and implement to grow your workforce in 2023?
Mike Postma is the Rice and Steele County area manager for Workforce Development, Inc.