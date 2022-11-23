We are entering the 2022 holiday season.
Most of us began this year full of hopes and dreams for what we would accomplish this year.
Many of us thought we were on the backside of COVID-19, but COVID concerns remain with us.
Others have been put on the backburner or on the scrap heap. Some of us may have heard the recalculating signal in our brain this year if we took a wrong turn or lost our direction. If so, we pray that our faith, family and friends will help us to find the right path as we continue to move forward.
One of my favorite holidays is now upon us. I love Thanksgiving for several reasons. It is joyful to gather with family and friends and enjoy the traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pumpkin pie. Some of us top it off with football and a nap.
We are happy for family who gather while at the same time we remember those we have lost in 2022 and are no longer at the table with us.
Sometimes we can focus too much on what we don’t have instead of appreciating what we do have. We all need to be more grateful for what we do have including our health, then we will find that life is more enjoyable. We can truly enjoy those around us and value each day we are blessed to have.
Donna and I are blessed with three more grandchildren in 2022, which brings our total to seven. Each is a special gift from God. I am grateful for the time I have with each one.
We were also blessed to escape part of last winter’s cold and snow by traveling to Arizona. We were back in mid-April, so we did endure some cold and snowy weather in Minnesota. I applaud those of you who love the cold and snow.
This year at Thanksgiving, look at all the people you are gathered with. Each of them has been a factor in your life. Be grateful for the good times you have shared together. Many of those folks have been with you for some important mile-markers in your life. Let them know how much you value and appreciate them.
My mother coached me to remember that there is something good in every person. It’s important to acknowledge these good qualities especially in our young people. I worked with thousands of students and staff as a principal. I am thankful that are paths crossed.
As I write this column, I continue to live with the memory of July 1. When your pulse is in the thirties, and your heartbeat is pausing for up to five seconds, I am very thankful to be at the table for Thanksgiving in 2022. I am thankful for my new pacemaker. I am thankful for my wife Donna, my children, grandchildren and all the folks who have impacted my life. I will toast them all at Thanksgiving this year. I am grateful and blessed.
I wish you all a joyous and thankful Thanksgiving. Stay warm.