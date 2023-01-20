As I watched the snow pile up outside my window, I knew it would present problems for ice fishing on area lakes.
The season’s ice looked hopeful early in December — with no snow at all and temps below average, the prospect for good ice seemed bright. But the recent blizzard changed all that.
The snow acts as an insulator. It keeps the lake from freezing more. It also adds weight to the ice causing it to get slushy. More importantly, it blocks sunlight from penetrating and halts any plant growth, causing fish to search for more oxygen rich areas, and in effect, influencing where the fish can be found.
Normally, at this time of year, fish are happy to have moved from their fall haunts to deeper drops and deeper holes. Normally the schools of fish move up and down these drops as the mood suits them. Once the angler located them, they could easily be caught.
Locating them was the tough part. Now with the snow and underwater darkness fish have sunk into deeper water and they work to conserve energy. These fish are hugging the bottom in deep water. Moving up in the water column as they need food. The fish can still be caught but it takes a bit more effort.
Early in the season, I like to use soft plastics. They come in a hundred and one different configurations, but are basically a small jig tipped with a plastic body. The good thing about soft plastic lures is that the can be easily fished and transported and the fish love them.
These days I’ve found panfish are more interested in baits tipped with meat. Wax worms work good for this, even small minnows or the parts of small minnows are effective. If a fish is going to move off the bottom, and expend all that energy to bite, the bite better be worth it.
Finding fish in deep water can take some searching. Fishing in deep water takes some effort. This is where some anglers resort to a simple slip bobber and a baited hook. The bait is sent to the bottom and the angler waits. It can be a great deal of fun and also very effective.
The fish can be tight lipped this time of year, persistence and time on the water can still produce fish.
As for ice conditions, slush and water on the ice can be expected. Check ice thickness regularly, and remember, no ice is ever safe, so be cautious.
I also can’t help but mention the season doesn’t last forever and sooner or later that permanent house will have to be moved. With all the slush, any cold snap will freeze the house in, making it tough to move. Thinking about that fact now and taking precautions while it’s slushy and not solid ice, will make moving that house so much easier. Enjoy the rest of the season.