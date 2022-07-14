My Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General just celebrated the recent Supreme Court ruling against the administrative state. In his email, he said:
“The recent Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision that put a check on the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to dictate their climate-change agenda was an incredible victory.”
But, what the court said was not that it is not important to control pollution. What it said was that the current EPA charter does not extend to the level the EPA deemed necessary.
This leaves it to the legislature to step up now, before we build a new normal with a constituency that will feel deprived when legally enforceable rules are put in place through force of law.
And just as surely as we have acquiesced to having a minimum drinking age, so will we find it necessary to move away from pretending that nothing is changing in the world’s climate.
In 1980 I might have been all in on this celebration. Maybe even in 2015, when I first started as a volunteer environmental lobbyist in Washington, D.C. (I even chaired the Conservative Caucus, the existence of which proved that real conservatives could see past the party rhetoric).
But the last seven years have given me an excuse to really look into how power, information and disinformation and partisan decision-making work together to subvert reason.
Having seen how the world really works, and having taken the chance to really see how democracy and some of the evils it leads to may require a rethinking of our thinking, I’m now reminded why I am a conservative, and, until the populists kick me out, a Republican.
Yes, we have taken away the power of the unelected bureaucrats to rule over us with no accountability. But by doing so we have effectively told our elected officials that they are now responsible for knowing enough about things like water pollution, air pollution and other complexities to pass meaningful laws to protect the otherwise unprotected.
To economists (whom we now have politicized, by the way), those are known as tragedies of the commons and they are recognized to be things that free markets absolutely, by definition, fail to protect.
The free market fails because it does not charge producers for the costs associated with their use of resources. By failing to pay all the costs associated with their product, the entrepreneurs are able to make a false profit, just as I could make a nice profit if I were selling your corn without paying you for it.
In the environmental tragedies of the commons, those costs are borne by society at large (a conservative might even call it a tax). This is fine if you live upstream of your paper mill or sewage outflow, but not so good if you live downstream.
We can see the consequences of ignoring the environment. When President Richard Nixon signed the EPA into existence, our cities were headed down the same path as Beijing, New Delhi and some other notable international examples. Los Angeles, Denver and other American cities have cleaner air today in part thanks to the oversight provided by the EPA.
By taking the controls away from the bureaucrats we have effectively charged our elected officials with understanding the complexity of large systems (with lots of traps), and with enacting as laws what the EPA tried to do by way of regulations.
I hope they are up to that level of analysis, especially as they gain the attention of industries that want us to ignore those outflow pipes going into our shared (common) properties.
As a conservative I am leery of the mob. And I do not see evidence that people who specialize in being elected can ever have the bandwidth to do everything we need them, and elect them, to do.
The fact that many conservatives use the phrase “the administrative state” as if it were an unconditional evil is yet another indicator that we have lost sight of the reason we tried the administrative regulatory approach in the first place.
We have now removed the bureaucrats from this particular issue but we show little intent to hold elected officials accountable on what is a gut-level split between the parties (one of the five wedge issues).