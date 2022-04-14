...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Each April we officially recognize National Minority Health Awareness Month to call attention to the health disparities that persist among racial and ethnic minority populations and the ways in which we can all help advance health equity.
It’s impossible to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic without addressing how starkly it illustrated health care disparities for people and communities of color. Recognizing National Minority Health Month and this year’s theme, Give Your Community a Boost, is more important now than ever.
CDC data shows that some racial and ethnic minority groups — particularly Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino and American Indian or Alaska Native people — are at an increased risk of getting sick, having more severe illness and dying from COVID-19.
Give Your Community a Boost focuses on the continued importance of COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters, as one of the strongest tools we have to protect communities from COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Everyone 5 years and older is now eligible to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. Staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine is an effective way to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19, along with wearing a well-fitting mask, physical distancing, washing your hands often and getting tested if you feel ill.
If you’re looking for ways to help during National Minority Health Awareness Month, here are five easy ideas to consider this month, and as the months pass by:
2. If you’re not up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccines, schedule that appointment now. The website listed above will help you find where you can go.
3. Keep an eye on your county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate. For many counties throughout Minnesota, there are a lot of opportunities for individuals to receive their vaccinations and boosters, including ours.
4. Download the National Minority Health Month toolkit at www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/nmhm for easy access to great resources to share within your community, organization and social network.