In late December we find ourselves in the coldest and darkest time of the year. If you feel like it is dark all the time, you are correct.
Back in June, we had over 15 hours of daylight and beautiful warm weather. We have been losing daylight ever since. For most of December, we have less than nine hours of daylight.
The snow and the Christmas lights help, but they will start to go dark as the Christmas trees come down and people stop turning on their outside lights at the end of December. On the bright side, we gain one minute of daylight on Christmas Day and will slowly start to head in the right direction of more daylight.
At the end of the calendar year, I find myself reflecting on the past year. It was my very first year to say I am retired when asked of my employment. Since I was 16 years old, I was able to list a place I worked.
At first it seemed different, but I have been able to move into retirement smoothly. Sleeping later helps and overseeing my calendar helps.
Some weeks my activities revolve around doctor appointments. My heart continues with a regular steady beat. I am determined to use the gift of time the pacemaker has given me to make a difference in the lives of people.
We are each only one person and trying to be a point of light for others can sometimes feel intimidating. I know each of us have talents to share if we choose to do so. I have the gift of time in retirement which allows me to volunteer at a school, babysit grandchildren and mow a lawn for someone out of town. I will also resume serving at People Serving People in 2023.
What talents do you have that you can share? Can you shovel for a neighbor, bring a treat to a neighbor or give a senior citizen a ride to an appointment? Can you serve at your church? Can you volunteer at a community organization? Can you share any of your valuable dollars with a local organization?
Sometimes your presence as a passionate listener can light up someone’s world. Drinking coffee while listening is a talent more of us need to master. Sometimes when someone is struggling, what they need most is your presence.
We will soon leave 2022 behind us. May your smile, your kindness and your compassion be the light for others to share. The kind word as simple as hello along with a smile may be the light someone needs today. One word or kind act can be the difference in helping someone enjoy today and turn a positive corner.
To show you how important your kind act can become a single point of light, try one of these two things. After the sun sets at about 5 p.m., turn off all your inside house lights. Now light one small candle in any room of the house and see how much light that one candle puts out.
If you don’t have a candle, walk outside after dark with a flashlight. Walk a block in the dark. Then turn on your flashlight and see the difference that one point of light makes for you to see where you are going.
Your kind acts can be a single candle or flashlight for someone else. Take a step forward and offer to your family members, friends and strangers. In doing so, you will also increase the light you feel within yourself.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all. Stay warm!