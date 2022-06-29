I wasn’t a close friend of Joe Driscoll, a legendary baseball soul who died June 16. But anyone who played town ball against Joe knew him.
Like many of us, Driscoll had his demons. But on the baseball field, there was no one quite like him. Heck, off the field, there was no one quite like him.
Minneapolis Star Tribune columnist Pat Reusse, one of the only Twin Cities writers who both writes about and loves town ball, became close friends with Driscoll while Joe played ball in Prior Lake. If you want to get a deeper sense of Driscoll’s place in Minnesota baseball lore, look up Reusse’s recent columns on Joe.
Lucky for me, a couple of my fondest memories of both Reusse and Driscoll come from days at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur. My late father, Louis “Pud” Melius, once referred to it as Barney Frank Field, but that’s another story.
Dad, too, was sort of a legend in Winthrop’s town ball days of the 1950s and later became the lone hometown player named to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame.
Puddy and I loved to follow our Winthrop Eagles baseball team, no longer in existence, folding in 2012. But during one game in Le Sueur, Dad and I sat in that small shelter just to the left of the Bruce Frank Field grandstand. Lucky for us, next to us happened to be Reusse and Driscoll, meeting up in Le Sueur like they sometimes did.
Dad, a ferocious reader and subscriber of the Star Tribune, recognized Reusse and, to his face, called him “a bum,” in kind of a loving way as my father could do. Reusse laughed in the rough voice of his, liking knowing he’d been called worse.
Driscoll, I recall, had wandered off toward the concession stand, kibitzing with many along the way. Everyone, it seemed, knew Joe or of him. At the time, he’d finally retired from the game. But among his habits during retirement was seeing lots more ball games.
I didn’t play often against Driscoll. As a young town ball manager of the Gibbon-Winthrop Orioles in 1977, we had put together a pretty young and solid team, buoyed by a pitching staff led by righty Steve Shult and lefty Tim Beltz. In the opening round of the Ara Wilson League playoffs, we upset the favored Arlington A’s, then led by Dan “Duke” O’Brien and the Hartmann brothers, Dave and Mike.
The Ara Wilson League back then was loaded. Us and the A’s had finished #4 and #5, which pitted us together in the first round. We then added a bigger upset in the second round, topping regular season champions New Ulm Kaiserhoff. Gibbon-Winthrop’s run ended there, losing to Stark in the regionals.
But it was Driscoll who helped bring Arlington back into its glory days. The A’s had won state championships in 1967 and 1969, then led by another Hall of Fame legend, Jim Stoll.
Driscoll led the A’s to titles in 1979 and 1984. He was maybe the best clutch player I’d ever seen; not the most talented, but as an opponent, you didn’t want to see Joe at the plate with the game on the line.
The last time I pitched to Driscoll, he was in a Le Sueur Braves uniform, no longer playing at that elite level but still quite a player. I was back from my second retirement to pitch once more for a Winthrop team struggling to find players. Driscoll acknowledged me, made a quick “throw one right down the middle for me” sign.
And I obliged. Driscoll launched it over the center field fence, tipped his hat to me as he rounded second and soon touched home plate. Stoll might have been the first the MBA finally gave into, inducted along with my father in 2004. Dad was a good player during the Western Minny days, but he kept managing and fundraising and searching for players until he died at age 93.
Driscoll became another player Hall selection finally in 2013. Joe was simply too good, too famous, too legendary to ignore.
As Reusse wrote several times through the years, Joe Driscoll was one unique character. And he will be missed by those who loved him, played with him and against him.