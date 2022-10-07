Living in the city, conservation is not something you really think about on a regular basis.
One tends to think of conservation on a large scale; i.e., the restoration of wetlands, tree plantings for reforestation, or the construction of erosion control structures in farm fields to name a few.
However, there are things we city dwellers can do to enhance our soil health, improve local water quality and even help wildlife.
• Consider a compost bin. Have you ever wondered what to do with your grass clippings, garden plants and leaves? Build a compost bin to recycle your yard waste and create healthier soil for your garden and potted plants. Learn more at: www.co.rice.mn.us/605/Yard-waste
• Attach a rain barrel to your downspouts and use the water collected to water your flowers and gardens all summer long. Capturing the rainwater from your roof will help conserve water and reduce the amount of runoff into the stormwater sewer system. You can purchase a rain barrel at home improvement stores or build your own. Here is a link to building your own rain barrel: www.bhg.com/gardening/design/projects/how-to-make-rain-barrel/
• Follow best management practices when fertilizing your lawn. Fertilizing your lawn can help your grass grow, but if done incorrectly, it can lead to nutrient pollution of our surface and groundwater. The University of Minnesota-Extension has some great recommendations to help your lawn look great and prevent fertilizers from polluting our local water resources. Here’s the link: https://extension.umn.edu/lawn-care/fertilizing-lawns
• Pick up after your pet. This is a common problem and a pet peeve of mine, and probably many others who walk around town or use our parks. I own a dog and take her for frequent walks. I carry pet waste bags with me when we walk, and when she’s gotta go, I pick up after her.
Heavy rains can wash this waste into the storm sewer, which leads to the river and fecal contamination of our water. Be considerate of others and improve water quality by picking up your pet’s waste both when you walk or at home in your yard and dispose of it properly.
• Plant a butterfly garden. Have you got a patch of lawn that doesn’t see much foot traffic? Consider turning it into a butterfly garden to support our pollinator friends, like the monarch butterfly and the endangered rusty patch bumblebee. Grant programs like the Lawns to Legumes program provide funding to help with the costs of starting your butterfly garden. Go to this link for more information: https://bluethumb.org/
You can also contact the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Office at 507-332-5408 if you have questions about the Lawns to Legumes program or other urban conservation issues. Our staff are here to help.
We all live on this planet so we all need to do our part to help care for it, now and for future generations. It is our responsibility.