Highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as avian flu, never left the United States in 2022 like it did in 2015. Because of this, it’s likely that Minnesota will again start to see the virus affect chickens, turkeys and wild waterfowl by the end of March.

Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments