Highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as avian flu, never left the United States in 2022 like it did in 2015. Because of this, it’s likely that Minnesota will again start to see the virus affect chickens, turkeys and wild waterfowl by the end of March.
Avian influenza is rapidly fatal for poultry. Sudden onset of highly pathogenic avian influenza and high death rates are common among all poultry except ducks and geese.
In chickens, highly pathogenic avian influenza signs often include respiratory issues (gasping) and digestive issues (extreme diarrhea) followed by rapid death. Chickens may have swelling around the head, neck, and eyes. Their heads and legs may also have purple discoloration. Other poultry species, including turkeys, may have nervous system symptoms including tremors and paralyzed wings.
Preventing disease is the best way to keep your flock healthy, and here are some biosecurity tips for disease prevention:
• Separate your flock from disease sources including wildlife and wild birds.
• Keep your poultry area and equipment clean.
• Separate new or returning birds from your flock for at least 30 days.
• Don’t share equipment between neighbors.
Many confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been in backyard flocks. Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a reportable disease.
If your flock has sudden, high death rates or many birds with signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza, contact your veterinarian or the Minnesota Board of Animal Health right away. They will make sure that the appropriate agency responds. Please use the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156.
The guidelines to reduce and report avian flu for backyard flock and commercial flock owners remains the same for this spring as in 2022:
• Minimize, prevent and eliminate any contact you or your birds have with wild waterfowl.
• Report sick or unusually high deaths of flocks to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
• Report five or more dead waterfowl to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at 888-646-6367.
• Report injured or sick raptors to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.
• Feeding birds in feeders is okay. Song birds still are not known to be reservoirs of avian influenza.
There are 131 known cases of mammals contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza, likely from eating infected birds. All of these mammals have been wild animals. Minnesota has had nine cases reported, with eight being red fox in multiple counties, and one skunk. These are significant new findings that didn't exist in the 2015 outbreak.
Public risk is very low with no food safety concerns because infected birds don’t reach the market. Infection risk for humans normally only exists for people in direct contact with affected birds. Always properly handle poultry and eggs and cook to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Don’t eat birds that appear sick or have died for reasons unknown.
If you have any questions, please call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156.
Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.