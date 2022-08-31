In his book “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travel,” Northfield resident and author Dan Van Tassel discusses a vast sampling of travel literature. If the story uses a voyage, pilgrimage, or journey as essential for its meaning and structure, it will figure prominently in the stories he shares.
The book discusses a range of travel reading and writing from imaginary journeys to very real ones, including: “The Odyssey,” “Gulliver’s Travels,” “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” and road trips by Mark Twain and John Steinbeck.
Van Tassel is visiting Buckham West at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Please register for this free class by calling 507-332-7357.
Salsa contest special appearance
Now is the time to put fresh summer produce to good use and enter our salsa making contest.
There are two ways to participate. One is to enter the contest by submitting your own salsa. The other way is to come and taste the salsa entries and help us choose the winners.
There will be two groups of entries: Buckham West members and invited local celebrities. Full contest details are on the entry form which is available for pickup at Buckham West or at buckhamwest.org. There is no fee to enter and there will be prizes awarded that are sponsored in part by The Depot.
The taste-testing and voting will happen on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West. Join the fun and submit your own entry. Outside of the celebrity entries, we ask for Buckham West members only, please.
We are happy to announce that we will also have a special appearance by The Depot’s renowned chef, Jeff Labeau. Chef Labeau, along with his culinary staff, will be sharing their own homemade salsas for our sampling. They will also be doing a cooking demonstration while they are here. Please make sure that you are in attendance for this special event.
There will also be more celebrity cooks in attendance that are willing to share their own salsa recipes.
A representative from the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department, Faribault Parks and Recreation Department and Rice County administration will be competing against each other for a prize, along with bragging rights!
Labor Day
Buckham West and Senior Dining will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. We will resume our regular schedules again on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Bridge marathon
Members of the Buckham West bridge marathon group are seeking individuals who are interested in being on a list of substitutes. If you are a Buckham West member and an experienced bridge player and would like to get on this sub list, please call Connie at 507-334-4257 (do not call Buckham West to be placed on this list).
New members welcome
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, we are kicking off a special membership drive beginning Sept, 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important nonprofit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.
Plastic recycling
On Friday, Sept. 2 between 9:30-11 a.m., the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics. Once they have collected enough materials, they will be made into a bench made from composite materials. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue.
Please note the times that the Lions volunteers will be in the building so that you do not miss your drop off with them. We ask that you do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here. If you cannot be here on Friday, they will be back again on Sept. 28.
Medicare 101
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare 101” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
The class instructor will be a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357
Caregiver group
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away, are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.”
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program, designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. To register call 507-332-7357.
Trips added
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna Senior Center for all trips. Please sign up by calling 507-444-4321. There are flyers with all details available at Buckham West.
• Treasure Island Casino: Sept. 14 and Nov. 9
• Fall sightseeing St. Croix River boat cruise on Saturday, Oct. 8
• Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20