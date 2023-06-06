A growing number of Americans are sniffling and suffering with allergies and asthma. Studies have shown that air pollution and indoor allergens make asthma symptoms worse and can bring on an asthma attack. If you are one of more than 23 million Americans who suffer from asthma, you might get some relief by taking steps to reduce indoor allergen levels and modifying your lifestyle to avoid the ill effects of air pollution.

Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.

