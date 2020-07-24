Every day in Steele County persons with serious and persistent chemical dependency problems are arrested, booked into jail or appear in court. It is a misperception that jails and prisons are full of low – level drug offenders. However, our jails and prisons are full of individuals who committed criminal offenses in furtherance of or because of an addiction. At the County Attorney’s Office, we seek to balance the goals of preventing crime by encouraging (or forcing) offenders into recovery, protecting the public by limiting offenders’ ability to victimize others and deterring others from following a similar path. These are the same objectives that underlie the Minnesota Criminal Code: rehabilitation, deterrence and confinement when public safety requires it.
These goals are easy to identify, but the “how” of accomplishing them is much more difficult. A first layer of difficulty lies in the damage done to addicted brains through the repeated use of drugs or alcohol. Historically, there has been debate questioning whether addiction is a “choice” or a “disease.” This may be the wrong question to ask, since it is a matter of basic biology at this point that an addicted brain simply does not function as it should. For example, like the effects of other brain injuries, the addicted brain typically operates in “fight or flight” mode reacting to the physiological effects of using or withdrawing from the person’s drug of choice. This impairs normal thought processes, such as the weighing of acts and consequences and emotional regulation.
A second layer of difficulty is that the brain impairments from addiction often compound the effects of earlier trauma, which also negatively impact brain development and functioning. In drug treatment programs up to half of all participants, and most women, have a prior history of trauma such as physical or sexual abuse and child neglect. For those who are chemically dependent and suffering from post-traumatic stress, the process of treating those co-occurring disorders is very difficult and repeated attempts at treatment are often needed before true recovery can begin.
So, how should the criminal justice system respond when people with disordered brains commit crimes? On one hand, the presence of addiction, prior trauma or a combination of both is usually not a defense to a crime. And, from a crime victim’s perspective, it often matters little that the perpetrator suffered childhood abuse or is chemically dependent. But, on the other hand, if the criminal justice system does not recognize and address the specific needs of offenders affected by addiction and trauma, it cannot hope to prevent future criminal activity by improving the offender’s capacity for healthy and decision-making.
Informed by medical authorities and evidence-based practices for supervising offenders, the Steele County Attorney’s Office seeks out innovative ways to address crime. Doing so gives us more tools in the toolbox, so to speak, so we can recommend case resolutions that address the true needs of the individual offender, while also protecting the public. Unfortunately, criminal justice interventions often come after damage to the offender, victims and others has occurred. Our efforts as criminal justice professionals reacting to the effects of addiction and trauma pale in comparison to the community’s collective ability to prevent childhood trauma and break the cycle of addiction.