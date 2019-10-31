To the editor:
I am writing in support of both of the levy requests for Faribault Public Schools. As a past Economic Development Authority board member we constantly talked about our lack of attracting families and businesses to the Faribault community due to the public schools because of the lack of investment compared to our surrounding communities.
So, families decide to live somewhere else and or they ultimately locate in Faribault and then select a surrounding school to have their children attend.
Currently the tax on homesteads in Faribault is roughly $450.00 while our surrounding schools have a higher impact on the taxes for homesteads ranging from $231.00 (Owatonna) to $607.00 (Northfield) more while we are $189.00 below the state average.
Currently our existing referendum per pupil is at $827.00 while surrounding communities are ranging from $764.00 (Owatonna-Who is also requesting additional funding from the Owatonna community) to $2,011.00 (Northfield). While the state average is at $1,060.00. By voting for Question 1 we will raise our dollars per student by $221.00 and question 2 will raise our dollars per student by another $115.00. By voting yes for both questions we will have a total of $1,163.00 raised per student which would get us to slightly above the state average.
My point is that we need to step up as a community and support the schools to at least a level of the state average or more if we are going to attract families and businesses to Faribault. Our education system is the probably the best economic tool that we should have and we are not there yet as we are trying to save money when we need to start investing in our future now.
The school has made tremendous strides in collaborating with many other organizations as well as other community members and staff to head the Faribault Public Schools in the right direction and achieve Excellence in Education within our community. But this takes time and money.
Faribault needs your support now. Please consider voting yes for both questions when you go to the ballot box.
Jay Valentyn
President, Cedar Lake Electric, Inc.