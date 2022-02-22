As a way of saying thank you to our local health care workers and to provide them with a little boost, Buckham West continues to collect a variety of items to deliver to various health care staff.
So far we have snacks, drink mixes, lotions and sanitizers. As an alternative to donating these types of items, you may make a monetary donation that will help fund pizza for a health care department.
Please include a note of appreciation to these dedicated workers for all that they are doing to keep us safe and cared for during the ongoing pandemic. We will have blank thank you notes and sample ideas available at Buckham West.
Please drop off your contributions by Feb. 28.
Coffee and music
Mark your calendar for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1. Thanks to support from the Minnesota State Arts Board, flutist Linda Chatterton and harpist Rachel Brandwein will be providing artists in residence opportunities throughout the Faribault area. Buckham West will be hosting these musicians for a relaxed, coffee house style performance.
Their music will be a mix of classical, pop and folk-inspired songs. One of the works being presented was written by Rachel herself and is based on each of the four communities they are visiting during their tour. The Faribault portion is a haunting and beautiful piece which plays homage to the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation.
In addition to the musical performance there will be conversation about the pieces, the composers and the instruments.
No reservations or membership are required for this free event. We invite the community to join us. The coffee is on us.
Winter clearance time
Who doesn’t love a bargain? If you do, now is a great time to stop in at Fashions on Central during the winter clearance sale. Our store, located at 325 Central Ave., sells gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Trips return
Buckham West is now partnering with the senior center in Owatonna, also known as West Hills Social Commons for trips. West Hills will be setting up the trips, arranging the transportation and escorting attendees. They will pick up the Faribault contingent in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library.
Faribault attendees will sign up and pay Owatonna directly. Call 507-444-4321 or stop by the West Hills Social Commons at located at 540 West Hills Circle in Owatonna.
As a Faribault attendee, you will receive a $5 discount from the non-member price by mentioning coupon code of buckham5.
They are gong to Treasure Island Casino on March 9 and to see “Stag and Doe” on March 24.
Reminders
We are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2022. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up to date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues are $40 per person.
If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and looking for help with snow removal or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Call Buckham West at 507- 332-7357 and ask for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services are at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 507-332-7357.