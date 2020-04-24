To the editor:
The headline of an article in the Daily News proclaiming that Gov. Walz has OK'd golf and boating made me wonder, "Is this for real or are we living in some dystopian novel?"
Who in their right mind would have imagined only a couple months ago that governors across the country would be forbidding people to go fishing, golfing, buy garden seeds, carpet or paint, let alone go to church, a restaurant or to a movie?
When the lockdown, that began on March 27, was announced, we were told Minnesota should expect 50,000 deaths with mitigation and 74,000 without mitigation practices in place. Here we are four weeks later and we have, as of April 21, 160 deaths, of which 113 were in long term care facilities.
A study by Stanford and another by USC looking at the number of people in the general population of California that have antibodies for the virus, meaning, they have already had it, many with no symptoms, found basically the same thing, COVID-19 is 50 to 85 times less deadly than initially thought.
A Massachusetts study found a whopping 50% of those tested had already had the virus, again, most without any symptoms. If the models would be redone to take this information into account we would see that the death rate for this is very comparable to influenza.
It is time for the elected officials of the nation, state and local governments to rethink the approach that is being taken to this virus. Locking down our country, destroying our economy and putting millions of people at risk for suicide and death from undetected and untreated cancer, heart disease and diabetes to name a few is a recipe for disaster.
If you care about the health, wealth and freedom of America you need to call all your elected officials and tell them to end the shut down now.
Ronald Keller
Faribault