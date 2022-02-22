It’s getting difficult to avoid the word “inflation.”
“U.S. inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight,” warned an Associated Press headline this month.
The first paragraph of the ensuing news story told us to kiss good-bye any wage increases we’ve wrangled from our bosses, and assured us that looming interest-rate hikes were just what we needed.
There’s room to debate the wisdom of rate hikes in fighting this particular onset of inflation. But there’s no debating the financial discomfort many families feel or will feel as a result.
When I hear non-stop talk about inflation, I think about money being extracted from everyday people, who are just trying to pay the mortgage (or rent) and keep the car running and the lights on. And I wonder: Where is that money going?
We live in a country where Big Business is incredibly successful at externalizing the true cost of its products and profits. What would a gallon of gas cost at the pump, if environmental destruction and climate change were accounted for? What would food prices cost if half the agricultural workers weren’t undocumented and therefore easy prey for wage theft and unsafe working conditions?
I’ve been working on ways to develop sustainable and equitable local food systems for close to 10 years. The potential for economic development first interested me, but continued inaction on climate change is moving the discussion into the realm of disaster management. (That sentiment was on display when 16 Minnesota cities – including Northfield -- declared a climate emergency last month.)
So when I think about inflation, I think about food prices. And I wonder where that extra money goes. To food producers, the people doing the often back-breaking work of bringing in a crop? To frontline workers in the food chain? Or is it being absorbed by less-worthy entities?
Part of my work involves monitoring wholesale prices for organic food, which gives some indication of how much of our food dollars actually go to food producers, and how much goes elsewhere. When I look at prices for locally grown food available today as compared to two years ago, I see “inflation” ranging primarily from 3 to 6 percent. No vegetable farmer will be retiring on that windfall.
The point is not that inflation isn’t real. It’s that when a dysfunctional system is stressed, breakdowns occur at its weakest links. Remember how our “just in time” food system responded to the onset of the pandemic? Now consider the ramifications of reducing fossil fuel consumption on a system where most food is transported 1,500 miles between production and plate.
Regardless of the future, it’s past time to re-imagine a food system that’s more equitable, more sustainable … and more local. In coming months, this column will explore issues related to local food, and introduce you to people working toward a healthier future.
In many ways, it will be the journey of a lifetime.