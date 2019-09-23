To the editor:
In a recent letter I tried to call out U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, D-Minnesota, for a public explanation for his reasons for voting for H.R.1044 - Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019. I got nothing.
On Sept. 19, the Senate sister bill, S386 was stopped from passing by U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia. This may result in a one-week delay.
So now in fairness I would like to challenge U.S. senators from Minnesota Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar to publicly clarify why they would vote in favor of the Senate version of this bill. It would be nice to include an economic impact statement regarding Minnesota.
My impression of this bill is that it is an economic disaster for workers and small businesses in Minnesota and the United States. It is also unfair to H1B candidates from countries other than India and China. Are our elected representatives in the United States government working for the citizens of this country?
Tom Moline
Faribault