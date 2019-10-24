I have loved the month of October my entire life for several reasons. I love to celebrate birthdays and my birthday has been on Oct. 16 for a long time. One of my favorite holidays is Halloween, and of course that occurs on Oct. 31. It was a sad day for me when my youngest child said that she could handle going around trick or treating without dad. So, for several years I have been delegated to giving out candy at the door. This year I will be coming out of retirement and will leave my front door duties to take my granddaughter Piper out trick or treating in search of as much candy as we can find. She is 19 months old so I think our search will not be long, but hopefully it will be fruitful and we will get at least one bag of my favorite candy, plain M & M’s!
I have also loved October because of the great weather. I am not designed for the heat of summer and I love the cool weather that October brings us. There is always a frost sometime in the month which takes care of my hay fever for another year. I was diagnosed with hay fever at age six and the doctors said that someday I may outgrow it. I am still waiting for that someday.
Donna and I are in the midst of a major renovation on a town home. We loved the location and believed that we could transform the place to make it look like 2019. I have never even dreamt of doing this work, but with the blessings of several talented contractors and a fiancé who does not miss any detail, it is happening. It started with scraping all of the popcorn ceilings and tearing off all the interesting wallpaper. Some of it reminded me of the bright clothing my grandmother used to wear. This was followed by tearing out the entire master bath, all of the flooring, and the entire kitchen. It was an interesting day when all of the toilets were torn out. The only thing that will be original when we are finished is the bird feeder out front. It has been a challenge but it has also been fun creating a new beginning in this town home and in our lives.
And finally, to make this October a month to remember, I am going to be married in late October. We both love to swing dance and we plan to finish each day with at least one dance in the new kitchen. My mother taught me how to dance in the kitchen and we will continue that tradition teaching our grandchildren how to dance.
Donna and I know the pain that pancreatic cancer brings to families. I have written several columns on grief and I still don’t fully understand it. I know that each person deals with grief differently. I will not attempt to write a column on love but will close this column with an original quote from me:
“To fall in love once is a blessing. To fall in love a second time is a miracle!”