A moment of honesty: have you ever yelled, “quiet!?” We all tend to live contradictory or paradoxical lives in one way or another. We are functional hypocrites, believing things, even preaching them in theory, but practicing the opposite.
Paradox is an apparent contradiction to something assumed to be true. For example, GK Chesterton (who loved paradox, “they awaken us to neglected truth”) said, “When a man visits a brothel, he is seeking God.” Jesus was the master of paradox. His teaching is full of them. “Blessed are the poor,” “Love your enemies,” “I did not come to bring peace, but a sword,” “Whoever does not hate his father and mother cannot be my disciple,” “The first will be last, the last will be first.” A classic which He used in various contexts, “If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give it up for Me, you will find it.”(Matthew 10:39 NLT)
How does this work? If we are to take the paradox seriously, it is not necessary to harmonize the two contradictory ideas but is necessary to take both seriously and seek to understand each of them independently.
On the one hand, we each by nature cling to life and all that satisfies it and defines what it means to be a person, ignoring the fact we will ultimately lose it all. This clinging to life is by nature the ruling principle of our living.
We invest in our relationships, enjoyments, the things we believe in, hopes and dreams, our securities, life itself.
Life and death are the ultimate contradiction.
On the other hand, in Jesus’ mind they are not contradictions. They are in truth both necessary to enjoy the eternal life He came to give. The group who called themselves Jesus’ disciples soon discovered that following Him would at times bring them into conflict with things their humanity clung to as necessary for worthwhile living. With them, we, too, desire social acceptance, physical safety, freedom of movement, economic security.
They shared with us all the desires of their humanity yet securing them would no longer be the ruling principle in living.
There has come into contemporary Christianity a “gospel” that teaches that Jesus came to give us all the good things our humanity desires. Many of us would gratefully acknowledge God has graciously endowed our lives with things we call blessings. Jesus and His friends enjoyed them. Yet the enjoyment of them was not to be the ruling principle nor the purpose of living. The life to which Jesus called us and has promised us entails a contradictory principle. Following Jesus, no matter what the cost, would be the principle by which we live.
This would include all our social relationships, economic and political dealings, enjoyments, even the preservation of physical life itself. Jesus warned us living by his rule will at times bring us into conflict with our natural human desires. Death would be a new way of life.
Philip Yancey wrote about many of the people he interviewed in his career as a journalist. He told of the celebrated ones who had everything one could desire in life. He told of others who had sacrificed much of what we all desire by nature in order to follow Jesus in places most of us never go. The former he tells us was characteristically an unhappy lot. The latter were paradoxically the most joyful people he encountered.
“If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give it up for Me, you will find it.” It is a paradox, and worth your life to discover it in daily living.