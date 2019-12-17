In June, Congresswoman Angie Craig held a roundtable discussion on Alzheimer’s disease at the Northfield Hospital. We heard presentations on the latest research into Alzheimer’s, and these presentations provided encouragement and hope.
At the same time, the roundtable was emotional. Along with researchers and health care professionals, people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers were in attendance. One caregiver shared her frustration with the cost of care. “It costs $7800 a month to care for my dad,” she said. “How can anyone who isn’t independently wealthy afford this?” Another caregiver was sobbing as she told her story. She was exhausted, heartbroken, and she needed more support.
We left the roundtable recognizing that caregiver support is a primary and often overlooked issue in healthcare. Some experts put the value of unpaid care at 3.5 billion dollars. Economists, our loved ones, and our neighbors are all telling us we should be paying attention.
At the Capitol, I have spoken on multiple occasions about how I think we’re facing a caregiving crisis, especially in rural communities. We need care across the age spectrum. We need serious investments in child care so that families can access child care and afford it. More and more adults find themselves in the sandwich generation, caring for children and their aging parents at the same time.
This is a major reason why I support Paid Family Leave. We need the gift of time to care for our loved ones, and we shouldn’t have to choose between caring for our loved ones and our jobs. And, as a pastor of a congregation, I’ve seen again and again the cruel and demanding nature of Alzheimer’s and dementia. I’ve watched families completely overturn their lives to care for a loved one. I’ve watched spouses organize their neighborhoods, and our congregation, to set up caregiving schedules because their beloved could no longer be left alone. I’ve sat with church members telling me through tears the same story I heard at the roundtable, a story of exhaustion, heartbreak, and the need for more support.
When the next legislative session begins in February, I’ll be introducing legislation that will provide funding for companion support and respite care for caregivers, especially for those who are caring for a loved one with Alzheimers and dementia. When passed, this legislation will be a significant step forward, but this is one step on a long journey.
As the vice chair of the Long Term Care Committee, I believe we must value our elders, and value the work of caring for our elders. Last session, we took big strides to prevent elder abuse in our state by requiring Minnesota to license assisted living facilities like every other state. I also authored legislation that added staff to the Ombudsman for Long Term Care office, a key resource for families and facilities that can prevent complaints and concerns from becoming a crisis. This session, our work will continue with an emphasis on supporting our caregivers.