The last few weeks have brought a temporary, “new normal” for our community as social distancing is encouraged by state and federal health officials. Minnesota’s “Stay at Home” order recommends leaving our homes only for essential reasons like visiting the grocery stores, purchasing medicine, outdoor exercise, and work in critical services—just to name a few.
It’s easy to understand how the doom and gloom of the COVID-19 outbreak has a lot of people feeling down. People are getting sick, some are sadly passing away, and many businesses in Minnesota have been temporarily closed—leaving the state’s unemployment numbers at some of the highest we’ve ever seen.
Simply put, there’s no denying that people are hurting during this uncertain time.
Even through the pain and heartache we’re experiencing, there is slowly some good news starting to emerge regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Preliminary data shows that Minnesotans have done a good job listening to health experts and are avoiding unnecessary travel. According to MNDOT, traffic flow around the state has decreased by upwards of 80%. The more we all do to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the sooner we will be able to put this crisis behind us.
According to Minnesota’s Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, it looks like some of the measures taken by the governor and President Trump are working. On Tuesday, Malcolm revealed that Minnesota’s infection rate is doubling once every eight days. Early projections had health officials worried that cases could be doubling every two days. This is good news!
I have also been inspired by the way our community has pulled together during this difficult time. Every day, I hear stories from folks about the ways they are helping support their neighbors, local businesses, our health care professionals, and others.
One example includes a store in our community that was offered a $10,000 advance of services from a customer to help them through these tough times. Another example involves a restaurant that is receiving several, large take-out orders daily as local folks come together to support the establishment. My wife and I have had two neighbors reach out and offer to pick up groceries or pick up medicine.
I’m especially thankful for all the outstanding front-line workers that selflessly go to work every day to keep us safe and healthy. The state of Minnesota and our community are so appreciative of you.
Last week, the Legislature passed a bill that provides presumptive workers compensation insurance to front-line workers who contract COVID-19.
I was proud to vote for this bill and to support the nurses, firefighters, police officers, paramedics, health care providers, personal care attendants, corrections officers, and others who are so bravely caring for us during this uncertain time. These folks are on the front lines, directly caring for people that either have or are expected to have COVID-19. I hope that this bill provides some peace of mind for all of our front-line workers and assure them that Minnesota supports them and has their backs.
Please continue to stay strong. We will get through this and life will return to normal. Businesses, restaurants, and churches will reopen, kids will return to school, and sports will start up again. Until then, please continue to pray and do everything you can to stop the spread of COVID-19. Together we will beat this.