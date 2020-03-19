March madness is here! Some of you are probably thinking basketball. I’m thinking of a different kind of madness. It’s our March weather and the madness it creates when you go from 55 degrees and beautiful spring-like weather to a snow event. With that, we must again remind motorists the importance of smart winter driving habits.
We have had a typical winter so far, with snow, freezing rain, melting and refreezing. I would like to compliment those of you that continue to drive responsibly and safely. But I need your help. I need you to remind your friends, family and loved ones about slowing down when the conditions dictate. I don’t care how long you’ve been driving or how old you are.
Just because the plows are out putting down product to make our roads better, doesn’t mean we can drive like it’s sunny and 75 all of the time. There are a lot of things to take into consideration when it comes to driving and causes for crashes on our roads. Let’s review some of them.
First let’s talk about speed. Speed is a significant factor when it comes to crashes. Just because the speed limit sign says 30, 55 or 70, this doesn’t mean you have to drive that speed all of the time. It’s the speed limit and it’s the recommended speed for you to travel on a perfect roadway in perfect conditions. So if you add, snow, rain, ice, sand or other things to the scenario, you should slow down and drive for the present conditions.
Minnesota Department of Transportation, Rice County Highway Department, our local municipalities and townships all have different budgets and different procedures they follow for dealing with our weather and road conditions. You might find a section of wet pavement in one area, then different conditions on a local or township road. Traffic volumes also dictate how our roads are as well. We have to expect that the road conditions might not always be ideal or even the same everywhere we go.
Some good advice would be to drive as if you expect poor road conditions. Start out slow and work your way up the speedometer. When approaching intersections, curves, hillcrests we need to slow down and proceed with caution. Remember, you might have great tires and an all-wheel drive vehicle to accelerate through the snow but you need more time and distance to stop when the roads are not good. When the road is wet, icy or snow covered, you don’t have the same stopping distance or even the same control when you try to make evasive maneuvers as compared to a dry roadway. Are you driving on gravel, asphalt or concrete? What are the conditions of that pavement? Does your vehicle have anti-lock brakes or are they the old style disc brakes? How much does your vehicle weigh? What are the conditions of your tires and brakes? These questions all relate to factors of how easy or difficult it might be to navigate our roadways. Brake sooner rather than later.
Be aware of your surroundings when traveling. How much other traffic is there on the roadway? You might be driving just great but that car or truck that’s coming at you may be someone that is driving too fast and now you have to take evasive measures to avoid a collision. If you have to take the ditch, what hazards might you face? It could be trees, signs, driveways, culverts. If you enter the ditch sideways, you most likely will roll over. Always wear your seatbelt, except when you’re driving in reverse or on a frozen lake.
Lighting conditions and visibility are also factors on how you should drive. Do you have clean working headlights and taillights on your vehicle? Road spray can affect your headlights and your windshield. How good are the windshield wipers on your vehicle? Check them regularly.
Avoid distractions. Drive attentively. Leave the cell phones out of your hands and in a cradle. If you don’t have to use it, don’t. Don’t be watching videos on your phone when you’re driving. Don’t put your make-up on or eat while you’re driving. These are all distractions. Changing your radio or your climate control in your car can be a distraction. So be careful.
My goal here was not to scare you about driving. It was to remind everyone that we need to be prepared for anything. Sometimes driving becomes a habit. Especially if you take the same route to the store or to work five days a week. You start to go on “auto-pilot” and expect that everything will be the same. But we have to expect the unexpected. Drive for the conditions and drive defensively. The last thing we want you to be is another crash statistic. We can’t hit the “reset” button or just get a “do-over” after the crash. Vehicles can be fixed or replaced. Our life cannot. We have a lot to live for and a lot of people are counting on us to be great friends, parents, grandparents, spouses and even role models. So drive with safety as a priority and be safe. Make this March, “March happiness” instead of “March madness”.