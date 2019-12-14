‘We wait for what God has promised: new heavens and a new earth, where righteousness will be at home.’ II Peter 3:13
It was 1955 in Griffith Park, California and the Los Angeles City Employees Picnic. I was 9 years old and I remember the picnic because there I ran the first race (and probably my last) for a real prize that I actually won. I wouldn’t have run at all, but the prize was a brand new silver dollar, the real deal! I didn’t expect to win, for it was a long line of boys and I was the smallest, as I always was among boys my age. But my dad coaxed me into it.
The gun sounded and I took off as fast as I could go, so focused on the finish line I wasn’t even aware that I had broken the tape. I don’t know what happened to that silver dollar. I know I spent a lot of time admiring it, and I sure never spent it!
At the end of every year the church that observes the seasons traditionally sets its sight on the finish line. It’s a tricky business because it focuses on things beyond our experience. Ask the early apostles and they would draw a picture from common human experience and say, ‘it’s like that, only unimaginably greater.’ They spoke of a judgment when God would make everything right, finally separating good and evil, rewarding everyone accordingly. They spoke of a resurrection with bodies capable of enjoying a new heaven and earth, a home of righteousness. They lived in anticipation of the return to earth of Jesus Christ as King.
The Bible treats the coming glory as light that inspires righteous living. In its light, life takes on the nature of a race to the finish line with the prize in view. Some aren’t interested in running, while others get hopelessly distracted along the course. The prize awaits those who finish. The course is lined with repentance, which is a continual change of heart from life’s distractions to the glory that waits at the finish line.
As I write, the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trotters are passing my window. Some glide by looking certain to finish. Others appear less likely. The new church year begins with the promise of Christmas when God entered the world in his son Jesus in the likeness of humanity. He ran the course to the finish and now provides safe passage to those who follow him. His spirit empowers them to run all the way to the finish line. Those who observe the church season of Advent may hear the prophets cheering them on.