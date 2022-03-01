On Monday, Minnesota Management and Budget officials announced the largest ever projected general fund budget surplus of $9.25 billion for the 2022-23 biennium.
During the 2022 legislative session, our elected state officials must come to an agreement on how the money will be used before the end of session in mid-May. This may prove to be difficult.
The governor, the House and the Senate have differing ideas on how the surplus should be used; whether to increase program spending, give it back, or provide temporary relief or permanent tax cuts on income, Social Security, or a combination of all of the above. Here are some factors to consider when disbursing this historically large surplus:
• State spending is at an all-time high at $52 billion
• General fund spending includes a 10% increase — before surplus
• The rainy-day (budget reserve) fund is full at $2.7 billion
• Minnesota taxes are sixth highest in the nation
• Program spending permanently grows future budgets
• Taxpayers are empowered when they decide how to use funds
Gov. Tim Walz has stated, “We can continue to invest in things like education and health care, reducing those costs, making them more accessible to folks.” He also proposed using some of the surplus for one-time tax rebates that he referred to as ‘Walz Checks’, which could backfire during an election year.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller has claimed: “The massive surplus continues to get larger, meaning that state government is simply collecting too much money from taxpayers. It’s time to give the money back to the people with permanent tax relief for Minnesotan workers and senior citizens.”
House Democrats have promoted various ways of using the surplus, including extending rental assistance, boosting education, funding mental health and reducing the 28.5 cent per gallon gas tax for a 98-day holiday this summer, to name a few.
According to the budget agency, the surplus is the result of increased consumer spending, higher corporate profits and better-than-expected tax collections. Officials cautioned that “uncertainty due to inflation and geopolitical conflict pose a risk to the budget and economic outlook.” That statement alone is enough to justify giving the entire $9.25 billion surplus back to Minnesotans.
Just for fun, what kind of money would this equate to for each of the state’s 5.74 million residents? If the $9.25 billion dollar surplus was divvied up to the entire Minnesota population, every man, woman and child would receive a check for $1,611. That would amount to $3,222 per couple and $6,444 per family of four.
In another scenario, if the $9.25 billion dollar surplus was divided by the number of adults, each would receive $3,243.
To weigh in on how you believe the surplus should be used, call the governor and your state elected officials to let them know your thoughts.