To the editor:
Infants Remembered in Silence would like to thank the community of Faribault and all who attended our 11th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. There were over 1400 participants in the 10K, 5K run and walk, tot trot and gobble wobble and many volunteers to ensure things ran smoothly. We thank you deeply.
We would also like to take this time to thank our sponsors for their generous donations to make this event possible: ABC Companies, All Flex, Allina Health Systems, Boldt Funeral Home, Border States Electric, Cable Connection & Supply, Caribou Coffee, Cenneidigh, Inc., City of Faribault, College City Beverage, CrossRoads Professional Group, Custom Building Components, Dairy Queen, Dennis Funeral Home, Design Specialties, Diane's Fine Desserts, Domino's Pizza, Edina Realty, Faribault Foods, Faribault Interiors, Faribault Park & Rec, Faribault Rental, Faribault Transportation, Faribowl Bowling Center, Federated Insurance, Fette Productions, Fit for Life, Garlicks Water, GoGo Squeeze, Gopher Sport, GrandStay Suites, Great Harvest Bread Company,Hailey Warner Real Estate, Harry Brown's Family Automotive, Heartland Animal Hospital, Just Foods Coop, McLane Co., Monster Energy , Morristown Firemen's Relief Association, Papa Murphy's Take N Bake Pizza, Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Poly Pak Plastics, Premier Bank, Reliance Bank, Riteway Properties, Schieck Orthodontics, Shattuck- St. Mary's, Sheldahl FlexibleTechnologies, Southern Minn SCENE, State Bank, Thrivent, Treadway Graphics, Tru Vue, Visiting Angels, Z-Techs, and all contributors.
All proceeds will benefit Infants Remembered In Silence, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to offering parents, families, friends and professionals support, education and resources on the death of a child.
Funds raised will be used to provide bereavement support to families who have had a child die in early pregnancy (ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, miscarriage, etc.) or from stillbirth, neonatal death, birth defects, illness, accident, Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID, SIDS and related syndromes), accidental suffocation, strangulation, overlay, and all other types of infants and early childhood death.
We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you once again Thanksgiving morning 2020! To learn more about IRIS, visit irisremembers.com.
Julie Longshore
Turkey Trot Committee Member
Faribault