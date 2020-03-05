Pundits have been telling us how good the economy is. Record stock market numbers, low unemployment, increasing wages, etc. If conditions are so great why do so many live from paycheck to paycheck?
In a recent report from the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, lead author Oren Cass states: “In 1985, the typical male worker could cover a family of four’s major expenditures (housing, health care, transportation, education) on 30 weeks of salary. By 2018 it took 53 weeks. Which is a problem, there being 52 weeks in a year.”
What changed in those 35 years? I submit that the economic theory that ‘the market’ will allow all to thrive has mostly resulted in the rich getting richer and the rest of us struggling to keep up. Libertarian economic policies adopted by the Republican Party with the acquiescence of Democrats has lead to staggering economic inequalities.
A couple of examples: “While income in the middle brackets has stagnated over the past four decades, income for the upper 1% tripled.” (Sherman and Stone. Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.)
Another widely quoted measure of growing disparity is the ratio of average American’s pay to that of the top 10% which was 20 to 1 in the 1950’s, now it’s close to 300 to 1. (Mishel and Davis, CEO Pay Continues to Rise…)
In the 1950’s income of the top 10% was about 33% of all income. Now it’s more like 50%. (Saez, “Striking it Richer…..) And from the same source: “From 2009-12, the initial recovery time from the market collapse of 2008, 91% of income gains went to the top 1%.”
Income inequalities are staggering between the upper 10% and the rest of us. Accumulated wealth inequalities are worse. The top 1% of Americans by wealth have at least seventy times the median household wealth. Those at the summit (the top one-hundredth of 1 percent) had a combined net worth of at least $6 trillion, which is about the same as the bottom two-thirds of the household population. These are 2016 numbers. I suspect the numbers have gotten worse.
James M. Stone, in his book “5 Easy Theses,” states:
“The threat is that we may find ourselves living in a market economy where a tiny fraction of the people and a small number of institutions reap virtually all of the rewards and make all of the social and economic decisions, presumably with bias toward serving their own interests. This would be democracy in name only. True democracy…..may well be mankind’s greatest invention. And the growing degree of concentration of wealth and power in our country today threatens its continuation. If our pluralism (an underlying society with a wide distribution of money and power) erodes, with it will vanish America’s brightest gem.”
Is it any wonder that millennials, dealing with the high costs of housing, health care, and higher education, would like to see universal health care and tuition free educational opportunities?
Let’s not allow our democratic gem to vanish. Let’s work together to make income and other inequalities less stark.