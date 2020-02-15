Recently I found this saying on Facebook: “Whenever you don’t understand what is happening in your life, just close your eyes, take a deep breath and say, God, I know this is your plan, just help me thru it.”
Now there are times when I just need that extra strength or push to help me through whatever the situation may be. Sometimes it comes from a feeling of peace from God and sometimes it comes from one of God’s helpers here in my earthly home. For example, I was feeling low (cold and cloudy days have that effect) and I received a phone call from one of my church familes to tell me the sermon I had preached reached out to them. It was the help I needed.
Then I read: “You face nothing alone.” It goes one to say we should fix our eyes not on what is seen but what is unseen. We sometimes worry so much about the future that we miss the precious gift of today.
Look at the beautiful gift God has given you each day, enjoy the gift and savor the gift. Instead of just pushing through make each second, minute, hour of each day a special event. I know it is not that easy, but enjoy the beauty of the snow, meet and greet someone new, let not only God but let your friends and family know of your love for Him and them.
God is our hope during our trials. Maybe we won’t get the relief we seek until we get to our heavenly home, but God is here, encouraging us, taking us by the hand and leading with hope and strength.
In 1st Thessalonians 5: “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances.” May God give you the strength, love and peace you may be seeking, and join me in making each day a special day and be thankful.