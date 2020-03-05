Our school district has begun the process of developing a new strategic plan. As we put together this plan, we will evaluate what’s working in our district and what’s not, reassess and reestablish our priorities, develop the mission, vision and goals of our district, and build an action plan that will allow us to achieve these goals.
It’s very important for the entire community to be involved in this process. Your ideas, opinions and perspectives will help us develop a strategic plan that reflects our community’s vision for the school district and outlines how the district can continue to best-serve the community’s learners.
The first way to get involved in creating our district’s new strategic plan is by providing feedback through a brief online survey. In it, you will share what you feel is working in the district, what needs to be improved, and what specific things you would like to see the district achieve in areas like student achievement, student safety, well-being and equity and communication.
To take the survey, go to our website, Faribault.k12.mn.us, click on the district tab, and then go to Strategic Planning 2020.
The results of the survey will be part of the conversation at strategic planning sessions on April 13. Faribault Public School staff members will attend planning meetings April 13 during school hours. The community meeting will be held April 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Faribault High School cafeteria. Free dinner will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and free child care will be provided.
The district has contracted with Bruce Miles of Big River Group to moderate these sessions and formulate the new strategic plan. To learn more about Big River Group and the strategic planning process, go to bigrivergroup.com.
We encourage you to take the survey and join us on April 13 as we chart a path for a successful future for Faribault Public Schools.