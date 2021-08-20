Last week my wife and I celebrated our 47th wedding anniversary. We spent two days in Duluth and two days in Grand Marais. We made s’mores by the shore as we watched the ships enter the harbor. We traveled all along the shoreline taking in the beauty of God’s amazing creation. We hiked up and down the steep paths of Gooseberry Falls and Devil’s Kettle Falls, where the sign says “1 mile,” but it’s uphill and I’m sure it’s more than a mile. We walked the black sand beaches at Silver Bay. We went down into the iron-ore mines at Soudan, and much more. By the time we got home I needed a vacation.
Forty-seven years ago, I placed a wedding ring on Lin’s finger and said to her, “I give you this ring, wear it with love and joy, I choose you to be my wife this day and every day.”
Truth is, of all the instiutions on the earth, none is more sacred and valuable than marriage and family. Our Lord, Jesus Christ said, “For this cause a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.” (Matthew 19:5)
Lin and I were just out of high school when we got married. We went through college together, were blessed with three children, went through good and trying times. We can look back and see God’s hand with us throughout the years. Especially in these past years as Line fell and fractured her leg in two places, and I faced chemotherapy, radiation treatments and surgeries for cancer.
When we said, “For better or for worse,” we meant it. For us, a little over a year later to be hiking up these steep paths and enjoying the beautiful sights, is truly an answer to many prayers.
Over the years, Lin and I have always had God’s word to guide and help us. Scriptures like Ephesians 5:25, “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave Himself for her.” And for the wife to respect her husband. (Ephesians 5:33)
And we’ve had Godly examples to help us. Christian marriages in the church, husbands and wives living out their commitments to God and to one another.
Marriage is a part of God’s design, not man’s. A covenant based upon trust, having an unlimited responsibility and meant for a lifetime. It has the blessings of companionship, loyalty, affection, children, protection and that oneness which God imparts. Of all the institutes in the world, this was the first ordained by God.
In a world that mocks, ridicules and tries to change what marriage is, God’s word stands firm.
It is my hope, that as you read this you will be encouraged to rust God wherever you are in your life. For He is our Lord, who comforts the hurting, heals the brokenhearted and guides His children. He hears our prayers, directors our paths and gives us joy and peace.
Forty-seven years ago, Lin and I began this journey together trusting God. What a blessing it has been. To God be the glory.
Thank you for reading this article. May God bless you and your family.