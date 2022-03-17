This time of year the weather loves to tease us into thinking spring has arrived. But we all know that we have at least one more snowstorm to get through.
Gardeners are getting the itch to be outside and get those hands dirty. The smell of dirt the first time in the greenhouse in the spring is the best!
One way to help with those anxious feelings is to start seeds indoors. I know many of you do that. I thought I would share some tips on how to be successful at the task.
First of all you need to assemble some equipment to get you started.
Seeds are the first requirement. If you are purchasing name-brand seeds you can be assured they are good quality.
If you are buying off-brand seeds and the varieties are the same for any given flower or vegetable there should not be any difference in the quality of the plants.
There is a lot of information on the back of those seed packets, so read them carefully for things like days until germination and how deep to plant them, among other things.
There are many options for containers for you to use. From buying the Cadillac of seed trays to recycled takeout containers, use what you are comfortable with.
One requirement is that the container has drainage holes. It is best to start seeds in smaller individual pots rather than using a larger pot with multiple seeds in it. The roots tend to get tangled and are likely to be injured during transplanting.
If you don’t have grow lights, select the sunniest window in your home. But do not set plants on the windowsill, as that tends to be colder right near the window. Your seeds like heat to germinate.
A soilless mix is the best medium for you to use. It is sterile, lightweight and free from weed seeds.
When do I start my seeds? That is a very common question and my answer is, it depends on what you are starting.
It is also important to know the last predicted frost date for our area, which is May 15. But I remember one Memorial Day that we had snow.
Tomatoes are likely to be on your list. March 27-April 17 is the timeframe to start them.
Peppers should be started around April 3. Keep in mind pepper seeds take a while to germinate.
Tomatoes and peppers should be set out in the garden a couple of weeks after that May 15 date.
Some seeds, like lettuce, spinach and radishes, can be directly sown into the garden in late April, depending on the weather.
The University of Minnesota has some great fact sheets of information on seed starting if you would like more information.
Try www.extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden. Or Johnny’s Seeds has a great seed starting date calculator on its website, www.johnnyseeds.com.