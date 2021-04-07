Well, we are well into the Biden administration, and coming out of the Trump administration it feels like we have dropped into an information black hole from which no information escapes. While it is refreshing to not be buffeted by a steady, stream-of-consciousness twitter-storm, amplified by the media repeating and analyzing tweets as if they were Papal bulls, it can leave you feeling like all the shades are drawn on the presidential thinking cap.
One place where we can see some light peeking out, though, is in the area of climate change. Naturally, there is all the usual political posturing over this issue, but this posturing is how the powers that be jostle for handouts (aka, subsidies).
How does Congress hand out money to those powers? One word comes to mind - earmarks. It is instructive to note that one of the first actions taken by the new Congress was to take away the people's protection against the special favors that Congress likes to do for themselves. The 2010 Congress, with Republicans leading the way (they controlled Congress back then), did away with those obscenities known as earmarks. Earmarks were how Congress could take turns scratching each other's itch for money and power.
By giving each other money through special projects (remember that Alaskan "bridge to nowhere?") they curried favor - first with each other, then with the voters who were (at best) being bribed for votes with their own money (taxes or, increasingly, future debt). Of course, some States fared better than others, which meant powerful States were able to bribe themselves with other peoples' money, the best kind of money.
So, with the playing field tilted away from fair, it is instructive to look at one of the issues we heard little about during the election, which is man-caused global warming. Long settled as a science issue, it remains unsolved politically. True, the Democrats could gain a few votes by mentioning it (it was, after all, their issue). But, of course, it was irrationally off the table for Republicans to even talk about it and that silence served the Democrats just fine, thank you very much. Add to the political posturing the info-wars being fought between the two extremes (left and right) and you've written the recipe for lots of money to flow from industries to think tanks. Just as addressing the relationship between smoking and lung cancer was long delayed by the tobacco industries "merchants of doubt," so too has taking meaningful action on climate change been delayed by politically powerful special interests.
But no more - an essentially full-on democratic government will turn to its favorite recipe, which (see above) means more earmarks and less accountability. We can look forward to at least a couple of years of pork-barrel projects and market distorting pick-the-winner games to satisfy all the supporters who will claim they voted Democratic just to get action on climate change (we'll learn about that from the many polls we can expect to see - polls paid for by some of the special interests who will be maneuvering behind the scenes for the government's largesse, again, indirectly paid for by your taxes and debt). Ahhh. It promises to be a great season for everything but a real solution.
But wait, what's that glimmer of hope (for conservative, free-market types). It's the re-introduction of a market-based approach to solving the man-made component of climate change. Rather than just command-and-control the economy, we can use market forces to let the consumers pick a less fossil-fuel based future. The last Congress had its own version of such a bill, a marginally bi-partisan Energy Innovation Act of 2019. This bill (introduced by one Democrat and one Republican) would have gradually increased the costs of fossil-fuels to allow the market to feel the tug toward more renewable and sustainable sources of energy (including nuclear power plants). The gradually increasing prices would have prevented the worst of the shocks that we experienced during the 1970s oil crisis, by signaling in a gradual way that fossil-fuels are too expensive once you factor in the cost of the pollution they produce. By returning the carbon taxes to the population as a dividend you ensure that the gradually rising prices are not a burden — especially on the poor. Finally, by adding in a border adjustment, we effectively export our energy policy to the rest of the world (are you listening, China?). The border adjustment is a tariff that is collected on imports (thereby leveling the field) and some of that is used to subsidize our products that are destined for countries that are not collecting their own carbon tax.
The new bill, conveniently named the Energy Innovation Act of 2021, would do the same things, including a very important loophole for the agricultural sector (think of red diesel). But, unlike 2019, this bill is coming into a world where over 42 countries already have a carbon pricing scheme in play - which means that our 2021 bill has ironically become necessary if our products are to be exported. So in 2019 I would have said "the border adjustment protects us from unfair competition", but now I must say that the 2021 bill protects us from being charged at the border as an unfair competitor. The irony is not lost on me.