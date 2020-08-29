You become what you consume.
I have always thought this to be true but have only become more convinced of it the past six months. The virus has done many things but one of those things that it has done is allowed for greater consumption from all sorts of different sources.
Though I am not talking about food it is a great analogy. Most people love to eat things that are not good for them if eaten in large amounts. We want to eat burgers, pizza, ice cream, chocolate and so much more. If this is what we consume day in and day out it is going to have disastrous consequences. The same goes for what we read, watch, and listen to.
If what we consume is never critically evaluated as to whether or not it is a good thing for you that is a dangerous path to go down because it is what you will become.
It is no surprise that the word of God speaks to us about what to consume. Philippians 4:8-9 8, “Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. 9 What you have learned and received and heard and seen in me—practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you.” When our thoughts dwell upon good things from the Lord our outlook on life is going to be much different than if all we consume is a 24/7 bad news and political propaganda.
The world needs you to love your neighbor as your self not to see your neighbor as an enemy. The world needs you to forgive rather than hang other people’s dirty laundry out for all to see and condemn. The world needs you to be quick to listen and slow to speak. The world needs you to consume things that are true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, and commendable because what you consume is what you will become. This is a different way of living than what is promoted in our world today, but the Church is called to be different than the world.
Romans 8:5 5, “For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit. For those who are in Christ by faith because of His grace have the Spirit of God and are lead to have their minds set on the things of the Spirit.:
Galatians 5:22-24 22, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, self-control; against such things there isno law. 24 And those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires.”
What will you consume?