To the editor:
I think it's wonderful how so many groups and even individuals are making an effort to get holiday entertainment available online for people (and on Channel 10) this year. So often a portion of our community is unable to attend any of those events even when they are happening in person. It's my sincere hope that having learned so much about "distance" communication this year those same people and organizations will continue to stream events for people who are unable to attend. This could certainly include school concerts and programs throughout the year, not just at holiday time.
As grandparents "at a distance," having grandchildren in Texas, we appreciate the opportunity to enjoy their events which we aren't able to attend. I'm sure there are many other grandparents and family members and friends who would enjoy having the opportunity to see those events.
We're fortunate to have this technology available to us. Many, many people have learned a great deal about how to use it at home, so even after the pandemic, let's keep people in the loop using what we've learned.
Thank you to the Rotary for their efforts to get a Christmas concert organized and to all who volunteered in any way to make that happen. We all hope for a more peaceful and "normal" 2021 but "normal" can mean some new and good things that have grown out of this chaotic year.
Patt Germann
Faribault