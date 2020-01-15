To the editor:
Don't tax Social Security! Has a nice ring to it and has been recently mentioned in the press by Rep. Daniels, Sen. Jasinski, and majority leader Gazelka. It's a top priority for Republicans in this year's legislative session. Let's take a closer look.
According to census data (June 2019) the average Social Security benefit in Rice County is $19,366 or $38,732 per couple. Median household income for retired people aged 65-69 is $54,124. (It's lower for older retirees.) Take these numbers for a couple filing jointly ($38,732 Social Security, $18,844 other retirement income= $54,124 total income.) If we didn't tax Social Security income their benefit would be $189. Because many retirees are older than 69 with less income one can surmise that about 2 out of 3 retirees would receive no benefit from this tax break!
Now look at a couple with substantially more income. Say: $60,000 in Social Security benefits and $70,000 in other retirement income. Their savings would be $3, 098 (assumes a 6.8% MN tax rate.) The take-away: Two out of three receive no benefit but the already well-off receive a big benefit. The more wealthy the bigger the benefit!
Also, this is a transfer of money from fairly well off baby boomer and silent generation recipients, away from younger generations. Younger generations already dealing with the high costs of higher education, housing, and health care and in the future will be dealing with shortfalls in the Social Security Trust Fund, expanding federal deficits and the effects of climate change, known and unknown.
It's a Republican pattern, reduce taxes, which gives small benefits to low and moderate income folks (and in this case, no benefit.) but big breaks to wealthier people, and let's not be concerned with long term consequences such as increased income inequality and deficits.
Hardly worthy of our highest priority
Bill Hein
Faribault