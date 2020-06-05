To the editor:
We write today as leaders and members of faith communities in Faribault during a time of crisis in our state and nation following the senseless death of George Floyd. As persons who believe in the sacred worth of every human being, we commit to speak with one voice against racism, white supremacy and the violence that comes from racist ideologies.
We pray for healing and call for justice following this incident. We pray for the family and friends of Mr. Floyd. And we continue to remember those who have been and continue to be victims of racist violence. We also pray for the police officers involved in this incident and for all law enforcement officers as they seek to serve the public safely, professionally and with respect for all. We pray for a peaceful response to this grave injustice and for the healing and renewal of our communities. We pray for our nation and the world as we confront the systemic racism that continues to plague our world.
In addition to our prayers, we commit ourselves, as individuals and as leaders in the faith community, to work toward the dismantling of white supremacy and racism within our institutions (including the church), organizations, households and in each of us. We support efforts that promote education and awareness of racial disparities, that seek to bring people together for dialogue and conversation, that encourage involvement in a community project or planning group, that equip parents and children for conversations at home and opportunities to reach out to our neighbors — learning about how we are connected to one another as fellow human beings.
We celebrate the diversity among us and the desire we all share to take steps together to build a healthier, life-giving community for all.
Deacon Bonnie Holt — Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour
Pastor Carol Sinykin — Christ Lutheran Church
Rev. Susan Lester — Congregational Church UCC
Pastor Dan Ford — Faribault Evangelical Free Church
Pastor Jared Matthew — First Baptist Church
Pastor Janet White — First English Lutheran Church
Pastor Mark Johnson — First English Lutheran Church
Pastor Greg Ciesluk — Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church
Pastor Don Kloster — Grace Lutheran Church - Nerstrand
David L. Swagger, Chaplain — Minnesota Department of Corrections-Faribault
Pastor Jeff Sandgren — Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Director of Faith Formation Kira Anderson — Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Pastor Elden Eklund — Peace United Methodist Church, Morristown
Pastor Leif Crooks — River Valley Church Faribault Campus
Pastor Mark W. Kenney — River Valley Church Faribault Campus
Father Henry L. Doyle — Shattuck-Saint Mary’s School, The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour
Father Colin Maltbie — Shattuck-Saint Mary’s School, The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour
Pastor Gregory Purchla — St. Luke’s Church
Pastor Lora Rose Sturm — St. John's United Church of Christ, Nerstrand United Methodist Church
Pastor Steve Crombie — The River Community Church
Rev. Paul Rieger — Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault