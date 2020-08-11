To the editor:
Because of the recent chaos with pandemics, demonstrations and politics, many people are feeling insecure and even fearful for their safety. The uptick in firearms and ammunition sales are an indicator of societies' reaction to the current times. If you are a long-time firearm owner/enthusiast, or if you just purchase your first firearm, or if you recently went to the closet/attic/shed and dusted off grandpa's hand-me-down I would like to share/review some of the core tenants of firearm safety:
1. Always treat the firearm as loaded.
2. Always keep the firearm pointed in a safe direction.
3. Always keep your finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to fire.
4. Always keep the firearm unloaded until you are ready to use it.
5. Never point the firearm at anything you don't intend to destroy.
6. Be sure of your target and what is beyond it.
7. Learn the mechanical and handling characteristics of the firearm you are using.
8. Always use proper ammunition.
9. Be sure the barrel is clear of obstructions before loading and firing.
10. If your firearm fails to fire when the trigger is pulled, hold your firing position for several seconds; then with the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, carefully unload the firearm.
11. Don't rely on the firearm's safety to keep it from firing. See rule three.
12. Be aware of your surroundings when handling firearms so you don't trip or lose your balance and accidentally discharge the firearm at anyone or anything.
Constitutional rights come with personal responsibility. Spend some time at the range and if needed seek out professional training.
I would like to add some tips for those who carry firearms and for all others. If you are pulled over in your car by a police officer — calmly, without sudden movements, pull over in a safe place (preferably where the officer's vehicle can safely stop behind you) turn on your emergency flashers, turn off your car, if at night turn on your interior lights, place your hands on the top of the steering wheel and instruct any passengers to place their hands where the office can see them. Then calmly and slowly follow the officers instructions.
Remember that you were not pulled over by the officer so you could lecture them on your amazing knowledge of the constitution or the law. Be quick to listen and slow to speak. Law enforcement officers have a lot on their plates. They want to go home tonight just like you. If you really want to help, slow down, use your turn signal, fix your tail light and try voting intelligently.
Tom Moline
Faribault