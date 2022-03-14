Are you interested in doing more to help our native pollinator insects? You can make your lawn do double duty. A flowering lawn can provide much-needed food resources for bees and other beneficial pollinators in addition to being a place for recreation.
One way to provide resources for pollinators while keeping the function of a lawn is to incorporate other plants such as dutch white clover, self-heal and creeping thyme. These plants have the right type of flowers for bees, are low growing, can be mowed and can tolerate foot traffic. They are also moderately competitive – they can hold their own with turfgrasses without taking over.
When you read “dutch white clover” you may think "hey that’s a weed." It is unfortunate that white clover is often thought of as a weed in home lawns, because it has many positive traits that make it ideal for a bee lawn.
It is tolerant to some shade and is adaptable to different soil types. White clover also has one particular trait that the other two bee lawn flowers don’t have: As a legume, it has the ability to fix nitrogen. This means that white clover doesn’t need to be fertilized with nitrogen, making it a good part of a low-input lawn.
Along with thinking about which species of flowers you might add to your lawn, you’ll want to think about which turfgrasses will be compatible with added flowers. Studies by University of Minnesota researchers have identified a few species of cool-season grasses that perform better in bee lawns in Minnesota.
A mix of fine fescues is considered the best option for bee lawns because fine fescues do well with little to no inputs of fertilizer, irrigation, or pesticides for weed control. Plus they are compatible growing together with bee lawn flowers.
Fine fescues are a group of five different species that include: strong creeping red fescue, slender creeping red fescue, chewings fescue, hard fescue and sheep fescue.
The popularity of bee lawns has led to the availability of pre-mixed seed blends. As a general rule, per 1,000 square feet, we recommend a seeding rate of:
• Fine fescue - 4 lbs
• Dutch white clover - 1.1 oz
• Creeping thyme - 0.16 oz
• Self-heal - 1.2 oz
You don’t need to convert your entire lawn. It’s okay to convert only a particular area or tackle one area at a time.
Consider how much your lawn is used. Lower traffic areas are good choices for a bee lawn to give pollinating insects space to forage. If you have a sloped area, that could be a good option.
Whoever mows the lawn may appreciate mowing that part of the yard less frequently. Bee lawns are designed to be low input and don’t need as much mowing.
Once you’ve established your bee lawn, you will need to care for it moving forward. If you have already been maintaining a lawn, it really isn’t much different. Potentially, your bee lawn will become less work, but with more insect wildlife enjoyment.