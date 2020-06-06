Every one of us is negatively impacted in one way or another by the current pandemic. We are all having to make some difficult decisions on a daily basis and none of us knows for how long our lives will be turned upside down.
All of this holds true for those of us at HOPE Center as well as for our partners throughout the justice system. No road map exists to guide us through these unprecedented times as we work to ensure our clients’ safety and hold offenders accountable.
Our staff continues to meet with clients but now this must be done virtually in many cases. Developing and maintaining a client relationship by phone poses additional issues for both parties. It can be difficult — or even impossible — for victims to have the time or the privacy needed to reach out when the perpetrators are at home with them. There may also be a concern for protecting children who are now home all day from hearing about the abuse. In spite of this, in the past two weeks we are experiencing a dramatic increase in phone calls from people needing assistance.
For those who do manage to connect with us, the nature of virtual communication can impact the cultivation and maintenance of trust. Victims can feel rushed, panicked and overwhelmed, all of which the pandemic serves to amplify.
We know that 80% of communication is non-verbal. We need to compensate for this so we don’t miss out on a huge component of our virtual client interactions. We are meeting these needs through the development and implementation of additional skills designed to maximize our effectiveness.
Law enforcement is also facing a raft of challenges brought on by the pandemic. These include ensuring adequate social distancing while providing the necessary jail capacity as well as the concern about the safety of all parties who are in close contact with the public. There is a constant flow of information coming down from various organizations at the state level that can impact strategies and processes. These include mandates, expectations and suggestions, all of which must be monitored, processed, and managed on an ongoing basis.
Probation officers are facing significant obstacles as a result of the pandemic not the least of which is maintaining contact with perpetrators, making sure they have the proper supports to stay sober, law-abiding and connected.
Many people are experiencing an increase in addiction issues since staying sober can be more difficult without the daily or weekly meetings that would otherwise provide them with needed support. Our clients with mental health issues are also sharing about their experiences of increases in anxiety and depression since the coronavirus began impacting our lives. Even more than before, much of our job is to provide support and a listening ear to our clients who need us now more than ever.
Before the onset of the pandemic, HOPE Center staff and our partners had a clear sense of how to deal effectively with issues and individuals connected to relationship violence. Now, so much has changed and we have mobilized and shifted to adjust accordingly.
Alliances including Violence Free Minnesota and the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault are conducting weekly video calls to provide assistance and support to organizations statewide. Together we are continuing to develop strategies and processes as this all changes and then changes again.
One thing that does not change, regardless of the external circumstances: we remain dedicated to serving our clients and to actively addressing relationship violence despite current challenges posed by the pandemic.