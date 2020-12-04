To the editor:
This letter is a very huge thank you to our manager and her assistant for their hard work and arrangements for all of us to receive a thanksgiving meal.
We originally signed up for the Community dinner and when that was cancelled because of COVID-19, we were all disappointed, as we were all stuck inside with no reason to celebrate. Thanks to these sweet ladies, they ordered one meal for each of us. I don't know where they got them from, but all of us are grateful to whoever sent and delivered those meals. This is a wonderful gift at a time when we are all giving up a lot. Thanks to all who cooked and packaged the food. It was great.
Personally, my lovely daughters surprised me on Thursday with enough food (homemade) for three meals. I'm very grateful for everyone who went out of their way to provide for those of us who were alone on Thanksgiving Day.
Thank you to everyone! God bless you all.
JoAnne Peters
Faribault