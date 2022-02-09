The Faribault Lions Club, chartered in 1921, once again held its annual all you can eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
This year marked the 55th year of making pancakes from the secret recipe that has been passed down within one of the Lion’s family members since its beginnings. Lion Bill Harkins, known as the “Pancake King” began making the “secret recipe “pancakes at the start of the fundraiser and soon passed it onto his son in-law Lion Bob Cross who in turn has passed along the secret recipe to his son Lion Tim Cross. Several people who attend the breakfast year to year have tried to get the recipe without success, including many of the Lion members.
The breakfast started the same day as the first Super Bowl game in 1966 and has always been held the day of the big game, recently the first Sunday in February. Although the breakfast was cancelled last year because of COVID concerns and this year the Super Bowl was moved to the second Sunday in February, the Lions decided to continue their tradition of serving breakfast on first Sunday of February providing a warm setting on our chilly winter days.
The first breakfast in 1966, was held at South Central College but soon outgrew its space and was moved to the Faribault Eagles Club where it continued until the move to the American Legion this year. Lion Ray Sanders had taken on the lead role as chair for pancake breakfast since the beginning finally relinquishing his role in 2014 after 48 years.
The pancake breakfast has always been well supported by the community. Many people have attended the breakfast for over 35 years. Part of the draw for many people is the socialization and knowledge that they are contributing to the many causes the Lions support.
The Lions motto is “We Serve” and the funds raised at this event are devoted to a variety of Lion’s local and statewide charity programs. Some of the local projects the Faribault Lions support include providing dictionaries to third graders, scholarships to students at South Central College, providing glasses to children in need, funding Faribault school projects/programs, and supporting the Minnesota State Academies for the Blind and Deaf, as well as other local programs.
Although most people recognize that the Lions have long supported programs for the visually impaired, and many of our fundraising monies go towards vision programs (Eye Bank, Leader Dog etc.), the funds also support other Lions programs within Minnesota and our community that include diabetes, hearing loss, hunger, childhood cancer, the environment and disaster relief.
Although there are boxes around the community where people can donate their old or used eyeglasses and hearing aids, each year at the pancake breakfast the Lions also accept eyeglass and hearing aid donations from people attending. These are then recycled and eventually distributed in developing countries helping those who have never had access to glasses they may need for a job or school.
It is amazing that the Faribault Lions have continued with their breakfast for 55 years. Our success for the long-lasting fundraiser is that no matter how busy they are, the Faribault Lions members always volunteer to help on this day grilling and serving pancakes while visiting with members of our community.
Our success can also be contributed to, in more recent years, the help of the Faribault Emeralds (and parents) who work hard at serving, cleaning up and resetting tables the entire time. And most importantly the continued support of the community.