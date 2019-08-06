Perhaps nothing makes a parent feel more helpless than a sick child,
This is why HealthFinders Collaborative is so important to many in Rice County, as an agency that provides a way for all of us to care for those who cannot afford needed health care both for children and adults. This article was planned in January when we covered two other agencies that serve people in need i.e. those who are abused, namely Ruth’s House and HOPE Center. These are three agencies George H. W. Bush hand in mind, I believe, when he encouraged that we look for “Points of Light” in our community.
The free health center movement began at Peace Methodist Church in rural Northfield. Dr. George Wagoner was instrumental in its founding years. Dr. Aby is currently considered to be a “man for all seasons,” a true champion for HealthFinders.
A summary statement says it all, “Ensuring health care for all.”
Presently there are clinics in both Northfield and Faribault. They work with individuals to connect them through Mayo Clinic Health Systems. They provide volunteer training for those who wish to get personally involved. Anyone who wishes to make financial contribution may I be bold to suggest a check with three figures to the left of the decimal.
Its medical, dental and wellness care are are available to all marginalized families of Rice County.
A current effort on the national level concerns me deeply. It is the challenge to eliminate all health care possibilities for low-income people! While this will not affect us it troubles me deeply to wonder what will happen to low income people in areas of our country without a free clinic. Children especially will suffer if they do not receive the necessary shots, relatively inexpensive, that eliminate illnesses like diphtheria, whooping cough and measles. They might even die.
If their parents get them to emergency in time it might spare their life, but the expense to us taxpayers is beyond what ACA costs. It almost makes me want to stoop to the level of one who finds significantly negative adjectives to affix to names; if I did it would be “ Dumb Donald.” More significant might be for readers to review the info on HealthFinders website and consider how they might become involved in its significant work.
The Northfield office is at 706 Division St. (507-646-8964). It’s open from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday. In Faribault, HealthFinders is at 323 Central Ave. (507-323-8100). It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Find it online at HealthFinders.org.