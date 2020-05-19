Yes, the special day of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day is history.
Two efforts I encouraged were only mildly successful to say the least. The COVID-19 pandemic made most efforts minimal. But the theme, “Earth Rise” makes me push on and encourage that you as an individual join me. The very theme “Earth Rise” brings to my memory that unusual picture taken from the moon these many years ago. To say that scene of our Earth is threatened seems far-fetched to many, but for a goodly number of us it is a reality — the threat is real!
That is precisely why I am bringing Earth Day before you, yet another time. And perhaps the significance is exactly that; each of us needs to be involved. After all, it is our Earth! Now as much as ever is the time to tell corporate polluters their time is up! Now is the time as much as at any time to contact your representative in Minnesota as well as national Legislative bodies to insist that polluting our air and water needs to stop! If they are of a party that tends to be silent or worse are peeking out or agreeing with those who deny climate change or that we humans bear responsibility, stating your concern will be all the more vital.
Also important is your direct involvement — Arbor Day is also past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out a shovel and plant a tree. Or maybe 10 trees. Living on a lot may make that a challenge.
My friends and family have joined me in planting perhaps 5,000 and more over the past 30 years on our farm northwest of Morristown. Plant that one tree, and then consider a yearly gift to the Sierra Club or another national arbor organization. Trees contribute much to enriching our air and water, but a follower or vegetable garden can also be significant.
Many or most of you use the internet. May I suggest you type in “Ways to be involved in Earth Day” and you will have seemingly endless suggestions of how you can be involved in making sure “Earth Rise” is not just an emotional high, but a way for you to feel personally responsible for stemming off the threat that is so real.