What/Why — 4-H is a youth development organization that offers hands-on learning opportunities in a variety of areas. Learning can be connected to experiences with STEM, animal science and agriculture, healthy living, civic engagement, and many more. Youth are supported by their peers, caring adults and community members while they learn responsibility, leadership and peaceful conflict resolution skills. Youth are learning how to plan and make decisions, work with others, and what it looks like to have positive values. 4-H members learn their sense of purpose and resistance skills among other social competencies. 4-H is growing true leaders and teaching them the life skills to make a positive change in their communities and world. We pledge our head to clearer thinking, our heart to greater loyalty, hands to larger service and health to better living for our family, club, community, country and world!
Who — Youth enrolled in kindergarten through one year past high school graduation (ages 5-19) are eligible to be 4-H members. A person can join 4-H at any age in that range. If they get started while in K-2, they are considered a cloverbud. Cloverbuds are here for the experience and to learn about 4-H. As they advance into 3rd grade and above, the competition level becomes something many look forward to as they continue learning about 4-H. The best time to join is October since we kick off the new 4-H year October 1. If that month is missed, no worries since we accept new members throughout the year, typically starting the new waiting list at the beginning of summer for the next year.
If you are too old to join 4-H as a member, consider the role of a volunteer! Thanks to our thousands of volunteers throughout the country, 4-H is a successful program. Volunteers take on numerous roles. They lead our clubs, workshops, and project areas, serve on boards and committees, chaperon, assist with transportation, help with tasks that take place behind the scenes and much more.
When — 4-H is a year round organization. In Rice County, we currently have 8 clubs that meet on a monthly basis. Most clubs have a consistent meeting time and some have additional events outside of the business meeting. Additional events may include community service opportunities, project workshops, recreation, etc. Our 4-H clubs are meeting all around the county including the Veseli/Lonsdale area, Morristown, Faribault, Dundas and Northfield.
If this sounds like an organization that you or somebody you know would like to be part of, or learn more about, please contact the Rice County Extension office. To meet and talk with current 4-H families, join us at our county wide open house on National 4-H Sunday, October 6 from 1-3. Details can be found on our Rice County Extension website for this event titled “4-H 101”.